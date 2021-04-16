Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global Roofing Chemicals market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 96100 million by 2025, from USD 81420 million in 2019.

The Roofing Chemicals market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Roofing Chemicals market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Roofing Chemicals market has been segmented into

Acrylic Resin

Asphalt/Bituminous

Elastomer

Epoxy Resin

Styrene

By Application, Roofing Chemicals has been segmented into:

Membrane Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Bituminous Roofing

Plastic (PVC) Roofing

Metal Roofing

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Roofing Chemicals market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Roofing Chemicals markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Roofing Chemicals market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Roofing Chemicals market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis

Roofing Chemicals competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Roofing Chemicals sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Roofing Chemicals sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Roofing Chemicals are:

BASF

Carlisle Companies

3M

DowDuPont

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

GAF Materials

Sika

Akzo Nobel

Johns Manville

Firestone Building Products

Among other players domestic and global, Roofing Chemicals market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Roofing Chemicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roofing Chemicals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roofing Chemicals in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Roofing Chemicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Roofing Chemicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Roofing Chemicals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roofing Chemicals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Roofing Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Acrylic Resin

1.2.3 Asphalt/Bituminous

1.2.4 Elastomer

1.2.5 Epoxy Resin

1.2.6 Styrene

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Membrane Roofing

1.3.3 Elastomeric Roofing

1.3.4 Bituminous Roofing

1.3.5 Plastic (PVC) Roofing

1.3.6 Metal Roofing

1.4 Overview of Global Roofing Chemical

