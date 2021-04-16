Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Gems and Jewelry market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 218750 million by 2025, from USD 202780 million in 2019.

The Gems and Jewelry market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Gems and Jewelry market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Gems and Jewelry market has been segmented into Gold Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Other, etc.

By Application, Gems and Jewelry has been segmented into Collections, Wedding, Festive Blessing, Fashion, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Gems and Jewelry market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Gems and Jewelry markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Gems and Jewelry market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Gems and Jewelry market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Gems and Jewelry markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Gems and Jewelry Market Share Analysis

Gems and Jewelry competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Gems and Jewelry sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Gems and Jewelry sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Gems and Jewelry are: Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Swatch Group, Richemont, Tiffany, Signet Jewellers, Daniel Swarovski Corporation, Lao Feng Xiang, Rajesh Exports, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Stuller, Mingr, Chow Sang Sang, Caibai Jewelry, Gitanjali Gems, Titan, Luk Fook, Graff Diamond, Kingold Jewelry, Pandora, TBZ Shrikant Zaveri, Damas International, Asian Star Company, Chopard, Millennium Star, CHJ, Cuihua Gold, Thangamayil, TSL Jewelry, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Gems and Jewelry market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gems and Jewelry product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gems and Jewelry, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gems and Jewelry in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Gems and Jewelry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gems and Jewelry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Gems and Jewelry market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gems and Jewelry sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gems and Jewelry Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Gold Jewelry

1.2.3 Diamond Jewelry

1.2.4 Platinum Jewelry

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Collections

1.3.3 Wedding

1.3.4 Festive Blessing

1.3.5 Fashion

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Gems and Jewelry Market

1.4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

2.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Details

2.1.2 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Product and Services

2.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

2.2.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Details

2.2.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Product and Services

2.2.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Swatch Group

2.3.1 Swatch Group Details

2.3.2 Swatch Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Swatch Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Swatch Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Swatch Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Richemont

2.4.1 Richemont Details

2.4.2 Richemont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Richemont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Richemont Product and Services

2.4.5 Richemont Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Tiffany

2.5.1 Tiffany Details

2.5.2 Tiffany Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Tiffany SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Tiffany Product and Services

2.5.5 Tiffany Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Signet Jewellers

2.6.1 Signet Jewellers Details

2.6.2 Signet Jewellers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Signet Jewellers SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Signet Jewellers Product and Services

2.6.5 Signet Jewellers Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Daniel Swarovski Corporation

2.7.1 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Details

2.7.2 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Daniel Swarovski Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Product and Services

2.7.5 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Lao Feng Xiang

2.8.1 Lao Feng Xiang Details

2.8.2 Lao Feng Xiang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Lao Feng Xiang SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Lao Feng Xiang Product and Services

2.8.5 Lao Feng Xiang Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rajesh Exports

2.9.1 Rajesh Exports Details

2.9.2 Rajesh Exports Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Rajesh Exports SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Rajesh Exports Product and Services

2.9.5 Rajesh Exports Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy

2.10.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Details

2.10.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Product and Services

2.10.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Stuller

2.11.1 Stuller Details

2.11.2 Stuller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Stuller SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Stuller Product and Services

2.11.5 Stuller Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Mingr

2.12.1 Mingr Details

2.12.2 Mingr Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Mingr SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Mingr Product and Services

2.12.5 Mingr Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Chow Sang Sang

2.13.1 Chow Sang Sang Details

2.13.2 Chow Sang Sang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Chow Sang Sang SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Chow Sang Sang Product and Services

2.13.5 Chow Sang Sang Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Caibai Jewelry

2.14.1 Caibai Jewelry Details

2.14.2 Caibai Jewelry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Caibai Jewelry SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Caibai Jewelry Product and Services

2.14.5 Caibai Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Gitanjali Gems

2.15.1 Gitanjali Gems Details

2.15.2 Gitanjali Gems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Gitanjali Gems SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Gitanjali Gems Product and Services

2.15.5 Gitanjali Gems Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Titan

2.16.1 Titan Details

2.16.2 Titan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Titan SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Titan Product and Services

2.16.5 Titan Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Luk Fook

2.17.1 Luk Fook Details

2.17.2 Luk Fook Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Luk Fook SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Luk Fook Product and Services

2.17.5 Luk Fook Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Graff Diamond

2.18.1 Graff Diamond Details

2.18.2 Graff Diamond Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Graff Diamond SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Graff Diamond Product and Services

2.18.5 Graff Diamond Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Kingold Jewelry

2.19.1 Kingold Jewelry Details

2.19.2 Kingold Jewelry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Kingold Jewelry SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Kingold Jewelry Product and Services

2.19.5 Kingold Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Pandora

2.20.1 Pandora Details

2.20.2 Pandora Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Pandora SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Pandora Product and Services

2.20.5 Pandora Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

2.21.1 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Details

2.21.2 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Product and Services

2.21.5 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Damas International

2.22.1 Damas International Details

2.22.2 Damas International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Damas International SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Damas International Product and Services

2.22.5 Damas International Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Asian Star Company

2.23.1 Asian Star Company Details

2.23.2 Asian Star Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Asian Star Company SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Asian Star Company Product and Services

2.23.5 Asian Star Company Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Chopard

2.24.1 Chopard Details

2.24.2 Chopard Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Chopard SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Chopard Product and Services

2.24.5 Chopard Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Millennium Star

2.25.1 Millennium Star Details

2.25.2 Millennium Star Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Millennium Star SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Millennium Star Product and Services

2.25.5 Millennium Star Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 CHJ

2.26.1 CHJ Details

2.26.2 CHJ Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.26.3 CHJ SWOT Analysis

2.26.4 CHJ Product and Services

2.26.5 CHJ Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Cuihua Gold

2.27.1 Cuihua Gold Details

2.27.2 Cuihua Gold Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.27.3 Cuihua Gold SWOT Analysis

2.27.4 Cuihua Gold Product and Services

2.27.5 Cuihua Gold Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 Thangamayil

2.28.1 Thangamayil Details

2.28.2 Thangamayil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.28.3 Thangamayil SWOT Analysis

2.28.4 Thangamayil Product and Services

2.28.5 Thangamayil Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.29 TSL Jewelry

2.29.1 TSL Jewelry Details

2.29.2 TSL Jewelry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.29.3 TSL Jewelry SWOT Analysis

2.29.4 TSL Jewelry Product and Services

2.29.5 TSL Jewelry Gems and Jewelry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Gems and Jewelry Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gems and Jewelry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Gems and Jewelry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

