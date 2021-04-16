Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global Backup-as-a-service market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 65.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 53400 million by 2025, from USD 7158.1 million in 2019.

The Backup-as-a-service market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Backup-as-a-service market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Backup-as-a-service market has been segmented into:

Online backup

Cloud backup

By Application, Backup-as-a-service has been segmented into:

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Backup-as-a-service market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Backup-as-a-service markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Backup-as-a-service market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Backup-as-a-service market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Backup-as-a-service Market Share Analysis

Backup-as-a-service competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Backup-as-a-service sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Backup-as-a-service sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Backup-as-a-service are:

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

Commvault Systems

HPE

IBM

Dell

Veeam Software

Unitrends Inc

NetApp

Veritas Technologies

Alphabet

Broadcom

Cisco

Datto

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

