Global CFRP Market Research Report for 2020

Market Overview

The global CFRP market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16770 million by 2025, from USD 14120 million in 2019.

The CFRP market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

CFRP market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, CFRP market has been segmented into

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

By Application, CFRP has been segmented into:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global CFRP market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level CFRP markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global CFRP market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the CFRP market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and CFRP Market Share Analysis

CFRP competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, CFRP sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the CFRP sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in CFRP are:

Cytec Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited.

Hexcel Corporation

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

SGL Carbon SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc. Among other players domestic and global, CFRP market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CFRP product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CFRP, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CFRP in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the CFRP competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CFRP breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, CFRP market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CFRP sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 CFRP Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global CFRP Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Thermosetting

1.2.3 Thermoplastic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global CFRP Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Wind Turbines

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Sports Equipment

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Molding Compounds

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Overview of Global CFRP Market

1.4.1 Global CFRP Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

….. continued

