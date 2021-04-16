Global Photoresist And Photoresist Ancillaries Market is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.8% From 2019 To 2027

According to our latest market study on “GlobalPhotoresist and Photoresist AncillariesMarket Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion Photoresist, ArF Dry Photoresist, KrF Photoresist, G-line and I-line Photoresist); Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer, Others); Application (Semiconductors and ICs, LCDs, Printed Circuit Boards, Others);and Geography,”the market was valued at US$ 3,392.97million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5,614.37millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developmentsin the market.

Photoresists are the light-sensitive polymeric resins that are mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and micro electromechanical systems (MEMS). These components serve as masking materials for the transferal of images into an underlying substrate via etching processes. Photoresist ancillaries are materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers used along with photoresist. The photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing computers, laptops, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. The electronic industry is facing steady growth in the developed and developing countries. The companies operating in this field manufacture products such as advanced telephones, computer systems, televisions and home entertainment equipment, and electronic control and monitoring devices used in many industrial and scientific applications, and in these electronic products the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are used by the manufacturers.

Download Sample Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010293/

The report includes the segmentation of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market as follows:

By Photoresist Type

ArF Immersion Photoresist

ArF Dry Photoresist

KrF Photoresist

G-line and I-line Photoresist

By Photoresist Ancillaries Type

Anti-reflective Coatings

Remover

Developer

Other Photoresist Ancillaries Type

By Application

Semiconductors and ICs

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Other Applications

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China South Korea Taiwan Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Rising demands from various applications such as semiconductors and ICs, LCDs, and printed circuit boards are driving the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market across the world. One of the key growth factors for the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is their use in flat-panel displays. Since these displays are thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient, they are preferred over other displays, thereby stimulating the market growth in developed and developing countries such as the US, the UK, Italy, China, India, Russia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada. Furthermore, photoresists are also used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductor manufacturing, which forms a key part of laptops, computers, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. Photoresists are the light-sensitive polymeric resins that are mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).

Buy Now a copy of this research – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010293/

MERCK KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, ALLRESIST GmbH, DJ Microlaminates, Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, and JSR Corporation are some of the well-established players present in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876