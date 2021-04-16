North America Ceramic Balls Market Is Expected To Grow at US$ 170.2 Mn During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The North America ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 96.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 170.2 Mn by 2027. The US accounted for the largest market share in the North America ceramic balls market. The US has the largest fleet of trucks, trailers, and other heavy-duty vehicle production and sales across the region. The revival of the automotive industry, owing to pent-up demand and easy credit availability has indirectly led towards the growth of ceramic balls and bearings in the automotive industry. This is attributed to the rapid rise in the manufacturing of automotive parts. The rise in demand for automotive for varied purposes would raise the production capacity of automotive and related parts. This factors further propel the demand for ceramic balls in the US. Thus, the US accounted for the largest share in the ceramic balls market.

Material Insights

The North America ceramic balls market by material has been segmented into zirconia, silicon, alumina, and others. The alumina ceramic balls market segment dominated the North America ceramic balls market. Alumina ceramic balls are also used in various industries such as enamel, glass, and chemical industry for fine machining or further processing. These balls can be used at a very high temperature and extreme conditions. It is owing to these properties they are used in applications such as chemical pumps, down-hole pumps, valves, bearings, gauges, flow meters, etc. which further boost the ceramic balls market.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, the North America ceramic balls market has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. Under application segment, automotive is the leading segment in the North America ceramic balls market. The highest share in the automotive segment is mainly attributed to the high demand and production of the vehicle in this region. For instance, North America has a leverage of developed automotive market and therefore considered to be one of the largest commercial vehicle production and sales nations throughout the world. Mexico has produced a total of USD 92Bn of auto parts for the OEMs and aftermarket clientele in 2017. This factors provides a huge development opportunity for ceramic balls market players from the automotive industry.

High initial cost associated with the use of ceramic balls is projected to restrict market growth

Currently, ceramic balls are replacing other metal balls in several end-use applications owing to their valuable properties of superior heat & corrosion resistance, higher operating speed, and high long term performance. Owing to these properties, ceramic balls are becoming an effective alternative for other metal balls. However, the initial cost associated with the use of ceramic bearings is higher than traditional steel ball bearings. Also, their superior efficiency and long term performance validate the cost for these bearings. Also, the manufacturing of the ceramic balls is relatively expensive as compared to steel and other metal balls which may restrain the ceramic balls market growth. However, enhancement in manufacturing processes of ceramic balls in coming years may reduce the cost of ceramic balls and provide a lucrative opportunity for ceramic balls market over the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA CERAMIC BALLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

• Zirconia

• Silicon

• Alumina

• Others

By Function

• Active

• Inert

By Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Fineway Inc.

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Micro Surface Engineering, Inc.

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and expansion were observed as the most adopted strategies in North America ceramic balls market. Few of the recent developments in the North America ceramic balls market are listed below:

2018: CoorsTek, Inc. opened a research and development (R&D) center in Uden, The Netherlands. The new R&D center is closely connected with the R&D teams of the company in Japan and the United States.

2016: CoorsTek, Inc. invested $120 million for the development of a new center for advanced materials in Colorado. The CoorsTek Center for Advanced Materials is a modern facility which combines the experience of the experts and the tools needed for innovation.

2016: Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and Kyocera Corporation collaborated to start the development and production of nitride ceramic components.

