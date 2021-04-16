Europe Ceramic Balls Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 6.6% During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Mn by 2027. Germany accounted for the largest market share in the Europe ceramic balls market. The rise ceramic balls market in Germany is primarily attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. The automotive industry in Germany provide a huge market opportunity in the ceramic balls market. The automotive industry in Germany with respect to the production of high-tech automotive products is one of the strongest in the world. For instance, according to Germany trade and invest report more than 5.5 million passenger vehicle was produced in Germany in 2017. Moreover, countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK have a flourishing manufacturing industry which further propels the demand for ceramic balls in these countries.

Download Sample Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006275/

Market Insights

Remarkable spending in chemical industry provides opportunity for the ceramic balls market growth

The demand for ceramic has increased from the chemical industry which provide a huge developing potential for key players operating in the Europe Ceramic balls market. The chemical industry is expected to spend heavily over the next twenty years owing to the introduction of new feedstock sources. This spending in the chemical industry is expected to boost the capacity of production and contribute to more efficient production. Ceramic bearings are more suitable for extreme chemical, thermal, and mechanical stress conditions owing to their lower density, hardness, and resistance to wear & corrosion. Therefore, the overall development of ceramic industry in Europe boost the ceramic balls market growth.

Developed automotive industry in Europe boosts the demand for ceramic balls for bearings and valves

Ceramic balls are highly adopted in automotive applications owing to its lighter weight, rigidity, and corrosion resistance. In automobiles, ceramic bearings attain a faster speed with minimum energy owing to its increased stiffness, durability, reduced rolling resistance, and reduced weight. Ceramic automotive bearings are commonly used with airbags, seat slides & seating tracks, constant velocity joints, seatbelt locking mechanism, double offset joints, spindle bearings, and tripod joints including many other systems. Moreover, the rise in demand for turbochargers subsequently increases the demand for ceramic ball market in Europe.

Function Insights

On the basis of function, the Europe ceramic balls market has been segmented into active and inert. Under the function segment, the inert ceramic balls market led the Europe ceramic balls market. The highest share of the inert ceramic balls segment is mainly to a wide range of product offering for applications such as petroleum, chemical, fertilizer, natural gas, and environmental protection industries. In gas processing, the inert ceramic balls are used drying, and gas liquefaction processes. Furthermore, the primary role of inert ceramic balls is to enhance liquid distribution. These balls also offer support and protection to the activating catalyst with low strength, which further boosts the demand for inert ceramic balls market in the chemical applications.

EUROPE CERAMIC BALLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

• Zirconia

• Silicon

• Alumina

• Others

By Function

• Active

• Inert

By Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Others

Buy Now a copy of this research study at –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006275/

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

MetalBall

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and expansion were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe ceramic balls market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe ceramic balls market are listed below:

2018: CoorsTek, Inc. opened a research and development (R&D) center in Uden, The Netherlands. The new R&D center is closely connected with the R&D teams of the company in Japan and the United States, which is involved in developing technical ceramics capabilities to support CoorsTek customers around the world.



2016: Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and Kyocera Corporation collaborated to start the development and production of nitride ceramic components.



2016: CoorsTek, Inc. invested $120 million for the development of a new center for advanced materials in Colorado. The investment will support the rapid development of new materials helping customers to solve the challenges with the high-performance properties of advanced ceramics. The CoorsTek Center for Advanced Materials is a modern facility which combines the experience of the experts and the tools needed for innovation.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]