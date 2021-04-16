Data Science Platform Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Data Science Platform Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Science Platform Market. Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

Global Data Science Platform Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. ALTERYX, INC.

2. Cloudera

3. Datarobot

4. Domino Data Lab, Inc.

5. Google

6. IBM Corporation

7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8. RapidMiner, Inc.

9. TERADATA CORPORATION

10. Wolfram

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Data Science Platform Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Science Platform Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Science Platform market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The global data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, government, energy, and others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Science Platform Market Landscape

5. Data Science Platform Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Data Science Platform Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Data Science Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Data Science Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Data Science Platform Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Data Science Platform Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Data Science Platform Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

