Medical Automation Market Astonishing Growth With Top Influencing Key Players Like HollySys Asia Pacific Pte, SP Automation & Robotics

The research report on the Medical Automation Market is a deep analysis of the market. Medical Automation Industry shaping factors like historic data, market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, Strategic recommendations, Competitive Intelligence, emerging trends and the technical progress in the related industry is presented in the study. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price. The forecast numbers from 2021-2027 with estimates on Medical Automation market value, volume and consumption details are analysed. Additionally, it is an essential study for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medtronic

Tecan Trading AG

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Danaher

Swisslog Holding AG

…………

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Medical Automation Market

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training)

By End- Users (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others)

Scope of the Report:

Medical Automation market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. A world class Medical Automation market report also covers five year industry forecast, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Valuable Points Covered in Medical Automation Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities on market

Strategically Medical Automation Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Medical Automation Market Ecosystem Map

Analysis of the evolution of Market segments, Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Medical Automation Market Dynamics

Comprehensive SWOT analysis and unmatched research accuracy contribute to research reliability.

Product Development/Innovation & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size:-

Based on application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation and medical logistics & training. Diagnostic & monitoring segment is divided into automated imaging, point-of-care testing (POCT) and automated image analysis. Automated imaging is further divided into automated radiography, automated fluoroscopy, automated microscopy and capsule endoscopy.

Therapeutic segment is divided into non-surgical automation and surgical automation. Non-surgical automation market is divided into defibrillators and automated medication systems.

Lab and pharmacy segment is divided into lab automation and pharmacy automation. Lab automation segment is divided into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, stand-alone robots, automated storage & retrieval systems and software & informatics. Pharmacy automation is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems and automated medication compounding systems.

Medical logistics & training is segmented into logistic automation and trainers. Logistic automation segment is divided into automated hospital pickup & delivery systems and hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems. The automated hospital pickup & delivery systems is further divided into pneumatic tube systems and automated guided vehicles. Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems is divided into radio-frequency identification and real-time locating systems.

Based on end- users, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs & institutes and home/ambulatory care settings & others

Competitive Landscape and Medical Automation Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global medical automation market are Brainlab AG, eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott), QMeds Inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., SP Automation & Robotics, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Asteres Inc., ARxIUM, MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Parata Systems, LLC, 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher), McKesson Corporation, BD, Baxter, iCAD Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the medical automation market.

For instance,

In January 2020, Siemens Healthcare GmbH had launched ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound system at IRIA 2020 Indian Radiological and Imaging Association. The system is device on the company’s new platform base that features more advanced applications for higher clinical confidence. This product launch is estimated to bolster company’s product portfolio and growth pace.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Medical Automation in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive Analysis and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Trends and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

