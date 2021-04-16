Global Wireless Point-of-Sale Terminal Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report By Whipsmartmi

Wireless Point-of-Sale Terminal Market is projected to grow up to USD 21.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

In this era digitalization is playing a vital role in all the sectors of world. The emergence of the concept of IoT has benefitted many aspects and many sectors. The vision of getting wireless through emergence of internet is to convert the conventional devices into a smarter and autonomous one. And with the change, this vision is turning into the reality due to the advancement in the technology. A wireless point if sale terminalis an electronic system that assists the physical retail locations to process the card payments. The emergence of Wireless transaction in the store is an essential way of making payments and is creating a hype among the consumers who are in favour of digital cash. A store can have a single or multiple POS terminals for transaction depending upon the necessity, in which each of the terminal consists of a credit card swiper, receipt printer and a usual type of cash drawer. These terminals are connected to a single control panel, that provides the complete database for collection and summarization of information about all kind of transactions. Emergence of Wireless POS terminal benefits in several ways like having detailed reports on daily basis, having better customer tracking, initiates new market trends, etc. The trend of having a cashless economy is found to be booming and this led as a major factor for driving the market of Wireless POS system.

The global wireless point-of-sale terminal market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

The key players in the Wireless Point-of-Sale Terminal market are – Cisco Systems, Inc, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard Inc., Hisense, Ingenico Group, NEC Corporation, Newland Payment Technology, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, MICROS Systems Inc, Samsung Electronics Inc, VeriFone System Inc, and Toshiba Corporation.

The Wireless Point-of-Sale Terminal Market report has been categorized as below

By Product

Services & Software

Hardware

By Type

Portable Countertop & PIN Pad

mPOS

Smart POS

Other

By Vertical

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Sports & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

