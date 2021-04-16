Global Outdoor Heating Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Outdoor Heating market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Outdoor Heating market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Outdoor Heating market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Outdoor Heating market has been segmented into Standalone Heaters, Tabletop, Mountable, etc.

By Application, Outdoor Heating has been segmented into Restaurant Patios, Rooftop Decks, Transit Shelters, Public Spaces, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Outdoor Heating market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Outdoor Heating markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Outdoor Heating market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Outdoor Heating market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Outdoor Heating markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Heating Market Share Analysis

Outdoor Heating competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Outdoor Heating sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Outdoor Heating sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Outdoor Heating are: Infrared Dynamics, Bromic Heating, Sunheat International, Garden Sun, Lava Heat Italia, Fire Sense, Blue Rhino, AZ Patio Heaters, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Outdoor Heating market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Heating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Heating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Heating in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor Heating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor Heating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Outdoor Heating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Heating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Heating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Outdoor Heating Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Standalone Heaters

1.2.3 Tabletop

1.2.4 Mountable

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Outdoor Heating Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Restaurant Patios

1.3.3 Rooftop Decks

1.3.4 Transit Shelters

1.3.5 Public Spaces

1.4 Overview of Global Outdoor Heating Market

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Heating Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infrared Dynamics

2.1.1 Infrared Dynamics Details

2.1.2 Infrared Dynamics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Infrared Dynamics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Infrared Dynamics Product and Services

2.1.5 Infrared Dynamics Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Bromic Heating

2.2.1 Bromic Heating Details

2.2.2 Bromic Heating Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Bromic Heating SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Bromic Heating Product and Services

2.2.5 Bromic Heating Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sunheat International

2.3.1 Sunheat International Details

2.3.2 Sunheat International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sunheat International SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sunheat International Product and Services

2.3.5 Sunheat International Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Garden Sun

2.4.1 Garden Sun Details

2.4.2 Garden Sun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Garden Sun SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Garden Sun Product and Services

2.4.5 Garden Sun Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Lava Heat Italia

2.5.1 Lava Heat Italia Details

2.5.2 Lava Heat Italia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Lava Heat Italia SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Lava Heat Italia Product and Services

2.5.5 Lava Heat Italia Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Fire Sense

2.6.1 Fire Sense Details

2.6.2 Fire Sense Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Fire Sense SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Fire Sense Product and Services

2.6.5 Fire Sense Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Blue Rhino

2.7.1 Blue Rhino Details

2.7.2 Blue Rhino Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Blue Rhino SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Blue Rhino Product and Services

2.7.5 Blue Rhino Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 AZ Patio Heaters

2.8.1 AZ Patio Heaters Details

2.8.2 AZ Patio Heaters Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 AZ Patio Heaters SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 AZ Patio Heaters Product and Services

2.8.5 AZ Patio Heaters Outdoor Heating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Outdoor Heating Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Outdoor Heating Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Heating Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Heating Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Heating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Heating Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Heating Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Outdoor Heating Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

