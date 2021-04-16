Global Cryptocurrency Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report By Whipsmartmi

Cryptocurrency Market is projected to grow up to USD 3.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Technological advanced has catered a long way for developing the world of finance and making it a better place for investors. A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that is safeguarded by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or commit fraud. They are decentralized system and there is no third-party or central body or any governing body that interferes in processing new currency, demonstrating the transactions, and safeguarding the currency supply. This system of investment is not leaped by any rules or regulations of the government or exchange rates, interest rates, and country to country transaction fee, taxes which makes the transactions faster. The Cryptocurrency technology permits the users to send exactly what they want without involvement of third party or any government intervention. The future of the cryptocurrency market looks glowing with opportunities in the peer-to-peer payment, remittance, e-commerce and retail, and media & entertainment industries. The major growth drivers for this market are clarity in transaction and immutability of the diverse ledger system, increasing remittance in developing countries, fluctuating monetary regulations, and prominent increase in venture capital investments.

The global cryptocurrency market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Some of the major players Zebpay, Coinsecure, Coinbase, Bitstamp Ltd., Litecoin, Poloniex Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Unocoin, Ripple, Bitfinex, Global Area Holding Inc., BTL Group Ltd., Digital Limited, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and other predominate and niche players in the global cryptocurrency market.

