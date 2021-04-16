Global Cryptocurrency ATM Market Value to Grow at a CAGR of 46.40% During 2021-2027

Cryptocurrency ATM Market is projected to grow up to USD 663.7 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 46.40% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Technological advanced has catered a long way for developing the world of finance and making it a better place for investors. A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that is safeguarded by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or commit fraud. In which cryptocurrency ATM allows the investor to buy the bitcoins and various cryptocurrencies using a bank card or cash. These Crypto ATM can differ from each other sometimes they may be in form of usual ATM’s or sometimes it may be installed into stand or walls. Emergence of this ATM have been beneficial in many ways like easy access for buying the bitcoins, secure exchange platform, user interactive feature, etc. Increasing popularity about trading in cryptocurrency is becoming a major factor for raising the demand for Crypto ATM’s. There are certain restrictions by the local government imposed on trading of cryptocurrencies that is hampering the growth for ATM’s in some nations. With the surging demand for installation of such ATM in places like hospitals, hotels, malls are rising the market size for cryptocurrency. Also, the rise in disposable income of individuals and growing vogue about bitcoins will drive the market for these ATM’s in future.

Some Major industry players profiled as part of the global cryptocurrency ATM market report are Genesis Coin, Inc., General Bytes, Lamassu, Inc., Bitaccess, Coinsource, Covault, and Mainstreet Automaten GmbH among others.

The Cryptocurrency ATM market report has been categorized as below

By Type

One-Way

Two-Way

By Component

Hardware

Display

Scanner

ATMPrinter

Others

Software

Services

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

