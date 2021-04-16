sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2027 | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services

The persuasive sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Industry have been underlined. This marketing report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Market business report lends a hand in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Global Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market, By Type (HIV/AIDS, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Others), Treatment (Antibiotics, Antiviral), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market are Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc and others.

Global Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market Scope and Market Size

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into HIV/AIDS, human papilloma virus (HPV), gonorrhoea, syphilis and others.

The treatment type section of the global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is antibiotics and antiviral drugs.

Based on route of administration, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the l sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

