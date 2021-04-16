Human Microbiome Market Set to Register Robust CAGR During 2020-2027 | DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals

The persuasive Human Microbiome Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Industry have been underlined. This marketing report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Human Microbiome Market business report lends a hand in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.
Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.
Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.
Market Drivers
- Rise in the advanced technology can act as a catalyst
- Increase in the aging population may enhance the growth
- Rise in incidence of chronic diseases could accelerate the market
- Regulations by governmental bodies on probiotics and prebiotics would boost the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of knowledge about probiotics and prebiotics among population can act as a restraint
- Limited research over microbiome may hinder the market
- Stringent government regulations and norms could hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market
By Product
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Medical Foods
- Supplements
- Others
By Application
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
By Disease
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
