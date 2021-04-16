Human Microbiome Market Set to Register Robust CAGR During 2020-2027 | DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals

The persuasive Human Microbiome Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Industry have been underlined. This marketing report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Human Microbiome Market business report lends a hand in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities and potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This global market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.

Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.

Market Drivers

Rise in the advanced technology can act as a catalyst

Increase in the aging population may enhance the growth

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases could accelerate the market

Regulations by governmental bodies on probiotics and prebiotics would boost the market

Market Restraints

Lack of knowledge about probiotics and prebiotics among population can act as a restraint

Limited research over microbiome may hinder the market

Stringent government regulations and norms could hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market

By Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

