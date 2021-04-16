Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 83030 million by 2025, from USD 65040 million in 2019.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market has been segmented into Synthetic APIs, Biotech APIs, etc.

By Application, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) has been segmented into CNS, Cardiovascular, Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share Analysis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are: Teva, Pfizer, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan, BASF, DSM, Hisun Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Aspen, Huahai Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Harbin Pharmaceutical, NCPC, Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Medicine, Northeast Pharm, AbbVie, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, LKPC, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Synthetic APIs

1.2.3 Biotech APIs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 CNS

1.3.3 Cardiovascular

1.3.4 Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

1.3.5 Respiratory

1.3.6 Rheumatology

1.3.7 Diabetes

1.3.8 Oncology

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

1.4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Teva

2.1.1 Teva Details

2.1.2 Teva Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Teva SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Teva Product and Services

2.1.5 Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Pfizer

2.2.1 Pfizer Details

2.2.2 Pfizer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Pfizer Product and Services

2.2.5 Pfizer Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Aurobindo Pharma

2.3.1 Aurobindo Pharma Details

2.3.2 Aurobindo Pharma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Aurobindo Pharma SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Aurobindo Pharma Product and Services

2.3.5 Aurobindo Pharma Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mylan

2.4.1 Mylan Details

2.4.2 Mylan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Mylan SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Mylan Product and Services

2.4.5 Mylan Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 BASF Details

2.5.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 BASF Product and Services

2.5.5 BASF Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 DSM

2.6.1 DSM Details

2.6.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 DSM Product and Services

2.6.5 DSM Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Hisun Pharmaceutical

2.7.1 Hisun Pharmaceutical Details

2.7.2 Hisun Pharmaceutical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Hisun Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Hisun Pharmaceutical Product and Services

2.7.5 Hisun Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Novartis

2.8.1 Novartis Details

2.8.2 Novartis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Novartis SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Novartis Product and Services

2.8.5 Novartis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Aspen

2.9.1 Aspen Details

2.9.2 Aspen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Aspen SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Aspen Product and Services

2.9.5 Aspen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Huahai Pharmaceutical

2.10.1 Huahai Pharmaceutical Details

2.10.2 Huahai Pharmaceutical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Huahai Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Huahai Pharmaceutical Product and Services

2.10.5 Huahai Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Bayer

2.11.1 Bayer Details

2.11.2 Bayer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Bayer SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Bayer Product and Services

2.11.5 Bayer Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

2.12.1 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Details

2.12.2 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Product and Services

2.12.5 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

2.13.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Details

2.13.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Product and Services

2.13.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Harbin Pharmaceutical

2.14.1 Harbin Pharmaceutical Details

2.14.2 Harbin Pharmaceutical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Harbin Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Harbin Pharmaceutical Product and Services

2.14.5 Harbin Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 NCPC

2.15.1 NCPC Details

2.15.2 NCPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 NCPC SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 NCPC Product and Services

2.15.5 NCPC Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Zhejiang NHU

2.16.1 Zhejiang NHU Details

2.16.2 Zhejiang NHU Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Zhejiang NHU SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Zhejiang NHU Product and Services

2.16.5 Zhejiang NHU Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Zhejiang Medicine

2.17.1 Zhejiang Medicine Details

2.17.2 Zhejiang Medicine Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Zhejiang Medicine SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Zhejiang Medicine Product and Services

2.17.5 Zhejiang Medicine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Northeast Pharm

2.18.1 Northeast Pharm Details

2.18.2 Northeast Pharm Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Northeast Pharm SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Northeast Pharm Product and Services

2.18.5 Northeast Pharm Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 AbbVie

2.19.1 AbbVie Details

2.19.2 AbbVie Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 AbbVie SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 AbbVie Product and Services

2.19.5 AbbVie Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

2.20.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Details

2.20.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Product and Services

2.20.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 LKPC

2.21.1 LKPC Details

2.21.2 LKPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 LKPC SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 LKPC Product and Services

2.21.5 LKPC Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel….continued

