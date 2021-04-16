Lab Supplies Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical

The persuasive Lab Supplies Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Industry have been underlined. This marketing report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Lab Supplies Market business report lends a hand in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.

Leading Key players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Eppendorf AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hettich Instruments; John Barron_Reagecon; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Camlab Ltd; Bellco Glass; Eurofins Scientific; Medline Scientific Limited; DWK Life Sciences; VITLAB GmbH; Crystalgen, Inc.; SKS Science Products; Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Elkay Laboratory Products; Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

Segmentation: Global Lab Supplies Market

By Equipment

General Equipment

Support Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Others

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Lab Supplies Market report provides basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, and international market analysis. In addition, the company’s market share, possible sales volume, types of consumers, their response and views about the products, their thoughts for the step-up of a product, and the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products have also been covered

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

