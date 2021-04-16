Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 646 million by 2025, from USD 366.6 million in 2019.

The Autonomous Mobile Robots market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Autonomous Mobile Robots market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Autonomous Mobile Robots market has been segmented into AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM, etc.

By Application, Autonomous Mobile Robots has been segmented into Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Autonomous Mobile Robots markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Autonomous Mobile Robots markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Autonomous Mobile Robots sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Autonomous Mobile Robots sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Autonomous Mobile Robots are: Swisslog (KUKA), Aethon, Vecna, Omron Adept, Cimcorp Automation, Clearpath Robotics, Fetch Robotics, SMP Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots, Locus Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Autonomous Mobile Robots market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Autonomous Mobile Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Autonomous Mobile Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Autonomous Mobile Robots in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Autonomous Mobile Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Autonomous Mobile Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Autonomous Mobile Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Autonomous Mobile Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 AMRs with SLAM

1.2.3 AMRs without SLAM

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Logistics and Warehouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Swisslog (KUKA)

2.1.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Details

2.1.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Product and Services

2.1.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Aethon

2.2.1 Aethon Details

2.2.2 Aethon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Aethon SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Aethon Product and Services

2.2.5 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Vecna

2.3.1 Vecna Details

2.3.2 Vecna Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Vecna SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Vecna Product and Services

2.3.5 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Omron Adept

2.4.1 Omron Adept Details

2.4.2 Omron Adept Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Omron Adept SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Omron Adept Product and Services

2.4.5 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Cimcorp Automation

2.5.1 Cimcorp Automation Details

2.5.2 Cimcorp Automation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Cimcorp Automation SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Cimcorp Automation Product and Services

2.5.5 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Clearpath Robotics

2.6.1 Clearpath Robotics Details

2.6.2 Clearpath Robotics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Clearpath Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Clearpath Robotics Product and Services

2.6.5 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Fetch Robotics

2.7.1 Fetch Robotics Details

2.7.2 Fetch Robotics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Fetch Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Fetch Robotics Product and Services

2.7.5 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 SMP Robotics

2.8.1 SMP Robotics Details

2.8.2 SMP Robotics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 SMP Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 SMP Robotics Product and Services

2.8.5 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Mobile Industrial Robots

2.9.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Details

2.9.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Mobile Industrial Robots SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Product and Services

2.9.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Locus Robotics

2.10.1 Locus Robotics Details

2.10.2 Locus Robotics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Locus Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Locus Robotics Product and Services

2.10.5 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

2.11.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Details

2.11.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Product and Services

2.11.5 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Aviation Industry Corporation

2.12.1 Aviation Industry Corporation Details

2.12.2 Aviation Industry Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Aviation Industry Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Aviation Industry Corporation Product and Services

2.12.5 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Savioke

2.13.1 Savioke Details

2.13.2 Savioke Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Savioke SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Savioke Product and Services

2.13.5 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)….continued

