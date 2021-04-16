Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Hyperspectral Imaging market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 125.8 million by 2025, from USD 88 million in 2019.

The Hyperspectral Imaging market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Hyperspectral Imaging market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Hyperspectral Imaging market has been segmented into Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Others (UV-Vis, FT-IR, Combined technology, etc.), etc.

By Application, Hyperspectral Imaging has been segmented into Defense and Aerospace, Environment Testing and Mining, Food & Agriculture, Life Science and Medical Diagnostics, Industrial, Lab Researches, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Hyperspectral Imaging market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Hyperspectral Imaging markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Hyperspectral Imaging market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Hyperspectral Imaging market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Hyperspectral Imaging markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Hyperspectral Imaging Market Share Analysis

Hyperspectral Imaging competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Hyperspectral Imaging sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Hyperspectral Imaging sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Hyperspectral Imaging are: Headwall Photonics, ITRES, IMEC, Resonon, Corning(NovaSol), Specim Spectral Imaging, BaySpec, Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S, Surface Optics, Telops, Brimrose, Zolix, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Hyperspectral Imaging market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hyperspectral Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hyperspectral Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hyperspectral Imaging in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Hyperspectral Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hyperspectral Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Hyperspectral Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hyperspectral Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR)

1.2.3 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

1.2.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

1.2.5 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

1.2.6 Others (UV-Vis, FT-IR, Combined technology, etc.)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.3 Environment Testing and Mining

1.3.4 Food & Agriculture

1.3.5 Life Science and Medical Diagnostics

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Lab Researches

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market

1.4.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Headwall Photonics

2.1.1 Headwall Photonics Details

2.1.2 Headwall Photonics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Headwall Photonics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Headwall Photonics Product and Services

2.1.5 Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ITRES

2.2.1 ITRES Details

2.2.2 ITRES Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 ITRES SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ITRES Product and Services

2.2.5 ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 IMEC

2.3.1 IMEC Details

2.3.2 IMEC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 IMEC SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 IMEC Product and Services

2.3.5 IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Resonon

2.4.1 Resonon Details

2.4.2 Resonon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Resonon SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Resonon Product and Services

2.4.5 Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Corning(NovaSol)

2.5.1 Corning(NovaSol) Details

2.5.2 Corning(NovaSol) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Corning(NovaSol) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Corning(NovaSol) Product and Services

2.5.5 Corning(NovaSol) Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Specim Spectral Imaging

2.6.1 Specim Spectral Imaging Details

2.6.2 Specim Spectral Imaging Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Specim Spectral Imaging SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Specim Spectral Imaging Product and Services

2.6.5 Specim Spectral Imaging Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 BaySpec

2.7.1 BaySpec Details

2.7.2 BaySpec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 BaySpec SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 BaySpec Product and Services

2.7.5 BaySpec Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

2.8.1 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Details

2.8.2 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Product and Services

2.8.5 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Surface Optics

2.9.1 Surface Optics Details

2.9.2 Surface Optics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Surface Optics SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Surface Optics Product and Services

2.9.5 Surface Optics Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Telops

2.10.1 Telops Details

2.10.2 Telops Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Telops SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Telops Product and Services

2.10.5 Telops Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Brimrose

2.11.1 Brimrose Details

2.11.2 Brimrose Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Brimrose SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Brimrose Product and Services

2.11.5 Brimrose Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Zolix

2.12.1 Zolix Details

2.12.2 Zolix Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Zolix SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Zolix Product and Services

2.12.5 Zolix Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hyperspectral Imaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Hyperspectral Imaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Hyperspectral Imaging by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Hyperspectral Imaging Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Headwall Photonics Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging Major Business

Table 9. Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Headwall Photonics SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging Product and Services

Table 12. Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. ITRES Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging Major Business

Table 15. ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. ITRES SWOT Analysis

Table 17. ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging Product and Services

Table 18. ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. IMEC Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging Major Business

Table 21. IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. IMEC SWOT Analysis

Table 23. IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging Product and Services

Table 24. IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. Resonon Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging Major Business

Table 27. Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. Resonon SWOT Analysis

Table 29. Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging Product and Services

Table 30. Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Corning(NovaSol) Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Corning(NovaSol) Hyperspectral Imaging Major Business

Table 33. Corning(NovaSol) Hyperspectral Imaging Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. Corning(NovaSol) SWOT Analysis

….continued

