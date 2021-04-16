Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2385 million by 2025, from USD 2210.8 million in 2019.

The Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market has been segmented into Chemical Vapor Deposition, Liquid Impregnation Process, etc.

By Application, Carbon-Carbon Composite Material has been segmented into Aerospace, Automobile, Marine, Infrastructures, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Carbon-Carbon Composite Material markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Carbon-Carbon Composite Material markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market Share Analysis

Carbon-Carbon Composite Material competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Carbon-Carbon Composite Material sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Carbon-Carbon Composite Material sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Carbon-Carbon Composite Material are: SGL Carbon, CFC Design Inc., Hexcel, Toyo Tanso, Toray, Tokai Carbon, GrafTech, MERSEN BENELUX, Nippon Carbon, Carbon Composites Inc., Luhang Carbon, KBC, Schunk, Chemshine, GOES, Bay Composites Inc., Americarb, Jiuhua Carbon, Haoshi Carbon, Graphtek LLC, Boyun, Jining Carbon, Chaoma, Baimtec, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon-Carbon Composite Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbon-Carbon Composite Material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbon-Carbon Composite Material in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Carbon-Carbon Composite Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carbon-Carbon Composite Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbon-Carbon Composite Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition

1.2.3 Liquid Impregnation Process

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Infrastructures

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market

1.4.1 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SGL Carbon

2.1.1 SGL Carbon Details

2.1.2 SGL Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SGL Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SGL Carbon Product and Services

2.1.5 SGL Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CFC Design Inc.

2.2.1 CFC Design Inc. Details

2.2.2 CFC Design Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 CFC Design Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CFC Design Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 CFC Design Inc. Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hexcel

2.3.1 Hexcel Details

2.3.2 Hexcel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hexcel SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hexcel Product and Services

2.3.5 Hexcel Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Toyo Tanso

2.4.1 Toyo Tanso Details

2.4.2 Toyo Tanso Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Toyo Tanso SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Toyo Tanso Product and Services

2.4.5 Toyo Tanso Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Toray

2.5.1 Toray Details

2.5.2 Toray Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Toray SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Toray Product and Services

2.5.5 Toray Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Tokai Carbon

2.6.1 Tokai Carbon Details

2.6.2 Tokai Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Tokai Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Tokai Carbon Product and Services

2.6.5 Tokai Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 GrafTech

2.7.1 GrafTech Details

2.7.2 GrafTech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 GrafTech SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 GrafTech Product and Services

2.7.5 GrafTech Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 MERSEN BENELUX

2.8.1 MERSEN BENELUX Details

2.8.2 MERSEN BENELUX Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 MERSEN BENELUX SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 MERSEN BENELUX Product and Services

2.8.5 MERSEN BENELUX Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Nippon Carbon

2.9.1 Nippon Carbon Details

2.9.2 Nippon Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Nippon Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Nippon Carbon Product and Services

2.9.5 Nippon Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Carbon Composites Inc.

2.10.1 Carbon Composites Inc. Details

2.10.2 Carbon Composites Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Carbon Composites Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Carbon Composites Inc. Product and Services

2.10.5 Carbon Composites Inc. Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Luhang Carbon

2.11.1 Luhang Carbon Details

2.11.2 Luhang Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Luhang Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Luhang Carbon Product and Services

2.11.5 Luhang Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 KBC

2.12.1 KBC Details

2.12.2 KBC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 KBC SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 KBC Product and Services

2.12.5 KBC Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Schunk

2.13.1 Schunk Details

2.13.2 Schunk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Schunk SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Schunk Product and Services

2.13.5 Schunk Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Chemshine

2.14.1 Chemshine Details

2.14.2 Chemshine Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Chemshine SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Chemshine Product and Services

2.14.5 Chemshine Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 GOES

2.15.1 GOES Details

2.15.2 GOES Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 GOES SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 GOES Product and Services

2.15.5 GOES Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Bay Composites Inc.

2.16.1 Bay Composites Inc. Details

2.16.2 Bay Composites Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Bay Composites Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Bay Composites Inc. Product and Services

2.16.5 Bay Composites Inc. Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Americarb

2.17.1 Americarb Details

2.17.2 Americarb Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Americarb SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Americarb Product and Services

2.17.5 Americarb Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Jiuhua Carbon

2.18.1 Jiuhua Carbon Details

2.18.2 Jiuhua Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Jiuhua Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Jiuhua Carbon Product and Services

2.18.5 Jiuhua Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Haoshi Carbon

2.19.1 Haoshi Carbon Details

2.19.2 Haoshi Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Haoshi Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Haoshi Carbon Product and Services

2.19.5 Haoshi Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Graphtek LLC

2.20.1 Graphtek LLC Details

2.20.2 Graphtek LLC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Graphtek LLC SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Graphtek LLC Product and Services

2.20.5 Graphtek LLC Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Boyun

2.21.1 Boyun Details

2.21.2 Boyun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Boyun SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Boyun Product and Services

2.21.5 Boyun Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Jining Carbon

2.22.1 Jining Carbon Details

2.22.2 Jining Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Jining Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Jining Carbon Product and Services

2.22.5 Jining Carbon Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Chaoma

2.23.1 Chaoma Details

2.23.2 Chaoma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Chaoma SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Chaoma Product and Services

2.23.5 Chaoma Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Baimtec

2.24.1 Baimtec Details

2.24.2 Baimtec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Baimtec SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Baimtec Product and Services

2.24.5 Baimtec Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

