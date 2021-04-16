Global Personal Lubricants Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Overview

The global Personal Lubricants market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1163.3 million by 2025, from USD 982.7 million in 2019.

The Personal Lubricants market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Personal Lubricants market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Personal Lubricants market has been segmented into Water Based, Silicone Based, Oil Based, etc.

By Application, Personal Lubricants has been segmented into Sexual life, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Personal Lubricants market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Personal Lubricants markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Personal Lubricants market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Personal Lubricants market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Personal Lubricants markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Personal Lubricants Market Share Analysis

Personal Lubricants competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Personal Lubricants sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Personal Lubricants sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Personal Lubricants are: Durex, Astroglide, K-Y, Church & Dwight, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Personal Lubricants market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Lubricants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Lubricants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Lubricants in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Personal Lubricants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal Lubricants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Personal Lubricants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Lubricants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal Lubricants Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Personal Lubricants Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Silicone Based

1.2.4 Oil Based

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Lubricants Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Sexual life

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Personal Lubricants Market

1.4.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Durex

2.1.1 Durex Details

2.1.2 Durex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Durex SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Durex Product and Services

2.1.5 Durex Personal Lubricants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Astroglide

2.2.1 Astroglide Details

2.2.2 Astroglide Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Astroglide SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Astroglide Product and Services

2.2.5 Astroglide Personal Lubricants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 K-Y

2.3.1 K-Y Details

2.3.2 K-Y Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 K-Y SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 K-Y Product and Services

2.3.5 K-Y Personal Lubricants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Church & Dwight

2.4.1 Church & Dwight Details

2.4.2 Church & Dwight Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Church & Dwight SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Church & Dwight Product and Services

2.4.5 Church & Dwight Personal Lubricants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Personal Lubricants Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Personal Lubricants Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Personal Lubricants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Personal Lubricants Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Personal Lubricants Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Personal Lubricants Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Personal Lubricants Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Personal Lubricants Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Personal Lubricants Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Personal Lubricants Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Personal Lubricants Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Personal Lubricants Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Personal Lubricants by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Personal Lubricants Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Durex Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Durex Personal Lubricants Major Business

Table 9. Durex Personal Lubricants Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Durex SWOT Analysis

