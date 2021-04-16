Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Sports & Energy Drinks market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 110570 million by 2025, from USD 84700 million in 2019.

The Sports & Energy Drinks market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sports & Energy Drinks market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sports & Energy Drinks market has been segmented into

General energy drinks

Energy shots

By Application, Sports & Energy Drinks has been segmented into:

Age (Below 13)

Age (13-21)

Age (21-35)

Age (Above 35)

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sports & Energy Drinks market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sports & Energy Drinks markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sports & Energy Drinks market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sports & Energy Drinks market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Sports & Energy Drinks Market Share Analysis

Sports & Energy Drinks competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sports & Energy Drinks sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sports & Energy Drinks sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sports & Energy Drinks are:

Red Bull

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Pepsico

Monster

National Beverage

Rockstar

Vital Pharmaceuticals

Arizona

Big Red

Living Essentials Marketing

Bodyarmor SuperDrink

Among other players domestic and global, Sports & Energy Drinks market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sports & Energy Drinks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports & Energy Drinks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports & Energy Drinks in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sports & Energy Drinks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sports & Energy Drinks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sports & Energy Drinks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sports & Energy Drinks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 General energy drinks

1.2.3 Energy shots

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Age (Below 13)

1.3.3 Age (13-21)

1.3.4 Age (21-35)

1.3.5 Age (Above 35)

1.4 Overview of Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

1.4.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

…continued

