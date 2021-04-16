Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market was valued at USD 6103.5 Million in the year 2018. The rise in population suffering from HIV/AIDS, discovery and advancement of pipeline drugs and facilities provided by hospitals in intensive care units for those who have undergone surgery, surge in chemotherapy and increase in use of broad spectrum antibiotics and global economic growth is going to accelerate the invasive fungal infection market. Introduction of advanced medicines has already proven to be constructive as it directly improves the health of immuno-compromised patient and enhances the life expectancy of a patient.

The Invasive Fungal Infection market has been estimated to witness growth in future primarily because of surging demand for low-cost pipeline products and increase in use of broad-spectrum antibiotics which makes fungi resistant to various medicines and to opt for the low-cost medicines whose effect can last longer than the traditional medicines.

A number of companies are offering variety of antibiotics which have decreased the resistance of several medicines, thus increasing the incidence of invasive fungal infection. In addition, rising investment by major leading Invasive Antifungal manufacturers in various regions with demand for effective and low cost product and focus of government on educating people about the care taken during the stay in ICU after undergoing solid organ transplantation with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

• There report analyzes the Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market By Diseases (Candidemia and invasive Candidiasis, Intra-abdominal candidiasis (Candida Peritonitis), Cryptococcal Meningitis, Histoplasmosis Disseminated, Histoplasmosis Acute Pulmonary, Invasive aspergillosis, Invasive Rhinosinusitis, Mucormycosis, Pneumocystis Pneumonia, Others).

• The Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT, Porter and Market Attractiveness charts. Market Attractiveness charts have been presented by diseases and by region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report provides a detailed pipeline analysis of drugs being developed to cure the problem of Invasive Fungal Infection.

• The report tracks competitive developments,market share analysis, strategies and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cidara, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, GlaxoSmith Kline, Bayer AG, Abott, Merck & Co., Astellas Pharma Inc., F2G – The Rare Fungal Disease Company, Scynexis Inc

• The report presents the analysis of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Medical Practitioners

• Regulatory Authorities

