eDiscovery Market Size 2021 Global Outlook, Upcoming Trends, Recent Development, Key Players, and Forecast Till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on eDiscovery Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The eDiscovery Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global eDiscovery Market was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in the year 2017. Global EDiscovery Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to reach USD 22.49 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industries like the US as well the emerging industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Major market players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., OpenText Corp., Nuix, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, FTI Consulting Inc., AccessData, ZyLAB, Epiq, and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in a report. Technological upgradation to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT analysis of eDiscovery Market:

Strength:

Development in Compliance Requirements and Data Protection Regulations

Weakness:

Inconsistency between eDiscovery and Data Protection

Opportunities:

Rising demand for Cloud-Based E-Discovery among Small and Medium Enterprises

Threats:

Integration of SaaS-Based eDiscovery with Traditional Platforms

Segmentation done on the basis of Component include Services and Software; of which the Software segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

eDiscovery Market Segmentation:

By Component

*Services

*Software

*By Deployment Type

*Cloud

*On-Premise

By Company Size

*Small- Medium Scale Enterprise

*Large Scale Enterprise

By Market Vertical

*BFSI

*Media and Entertainment

*Retail and manufacturing

*Healthcare and Life Sciences

*Others



By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

