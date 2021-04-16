Global BOPP Film for Packaging Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2021-2027

Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market was valued at USD 17.12 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 23.10 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.8%.

The global BOPP Films for Packaging Market report has provided an in-depth analysis into some recent and noteworthy industry trends, the competitive landscape and analysis for specific regional segments for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

BOPP films are called as Bi-axially oriented polypropylenes, which are polypropylene based film or sheet starched across two axes in segmented manner. These films are primarily employed in the food & beverages industry for packaging of frozen food, pet food, and meat & cheese etc. BOPP films are also used in adhesives tapes, gift packaging, tobacco packaging, cosmetic packaging, and other applications.

Increase in per capita income across the world and rise in awareness regarding quality food and packed food are the driving factors which are expected to boost the global BOPP films for packaging market growth. Also, increase in demand for BOPP film packaging will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Increase in usage of ready- to -eat food will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, change in lifestyle will positively contribute the market growth over the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global BOPP films for packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market is segmented into types such as Labels, Tapes, Bags and Pouches, and Printing & Lamination. Further, market is segmented into application such as Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Tobacco Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages.

Also, Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report Kinlead Packaging, FSPG, FuRong, Gettel Group, Impex Global, FlexFilm, Treofan, SIBUR, Vibac, Jindal Films Americas, and INNOVIA.

