Global Boron Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Boron market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2725.2 million by 2025, from USD 2302.3 million in 2019.

The Boron market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Boron market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Boron market has been segmented into Salt Lake Source, Mine Source, etc.

By Application, Boron has been segmented into Glass, Ceramics, Agriculture, Detergents, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Boron market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Boron markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Boron market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Boron market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Boron markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Boron Market Share Analysis

Boron competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Boron sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Boron sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Boron are: Eti Maden, Minera Santa Rita, Rio Tinto, Searles Valley Minerals, Quiborax, Borax Argentina, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Boron market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Boron product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Boron, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Boron in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Boron competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Boron breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Boron market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Boron sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Boron Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Boron Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Salt Lake Source

1.2.3 Mine Source

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Boron Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Glass

1.3.3 Ceramics

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Detergents

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Boron Market

1.4.1 Global Boron Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eti Maden

2.1.1 Eti Maden Details

2.1.2 Eti Maden Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Eti Maden SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Eti Maden Product and Services

2.1.5 Eti Maden Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Minera Santa Rita

2.2.1 Minera Santa Rita Details

2.2.2 Minera Santa Rita Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Minera Santa Rita SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Minera Santa Rita Product and Services

2.2.5 Minera Santa Rita Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Rio Tinto

2.3.1 Rio Tinto Details

2.3.2 Rio Tinto Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Rio Tinto SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Rio Tinto Product and Services

2.3.5 Rio Tinto Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Searles Valley Minerals

2.4.1 Searles Valley Minerals Details

2.4.2 Searles Valley Minerals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Searles Valley Minerals SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Searles Valley Minerals Product and Services

2.4.5 Searles Valley Minerals Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Quiborax

2.5.1 Quiborax Details

2.5.2 Quiborax Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Quiborax SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Quiborax Product and Services

2.5.5 Quiborax Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Borax Argentina

2.6.1 Borax Argentina Details

2.6.2 Borax Argentina Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Borax Argentina SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Borax Argentina Product and Services

2.6.5 Borax Argentina Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Boron Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Boron Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Boron Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Boron Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Boron Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Boron Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Boron Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Boron Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Boron Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Boron Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Boron Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Boron Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Boron Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Boron Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Boron Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Boron Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Boron Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Boron Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Boron Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Boron Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Boron Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Boron Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Boron Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Boron Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Boron Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Boron Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Boron Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Boron Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Boron Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Boron Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Boron Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Boron Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Boron Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Boron Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Boron Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Boron Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Boron Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Boron Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Boron by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Boron Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

….continued

