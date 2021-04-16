Digital Process Automation Market Size 2021 Challenges, Top Industry Players, Share, Opportunities by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Digital Process Automation Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Digital Process Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Digital Process Automation Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Digital Process Automation Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14 % from 2019 to reach USD 18.67 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed industries like the US as well the emerging industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Major market players in Digital Process Automation Market are IBM Corp., Infosys, Cognizant, Software AG, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Appian, DST Systems Inc., OpenText Corp., Dxc Technology Company, and other 10 companies information is provided in the report. Technological upgradation to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT analysis of Digital Process Automation Market:

Strength:

Rising adoption of the Low-Code Automation Platform

Weakness:

Lack of expertise

Opportunities:

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Threats:

Integration with tools and existing systems

Segmentation done on the basis of Component includes solution and services of which the services segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of type include Cloud and On-Premise of which Cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital Process Automation Market:

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Function

• Sales Process Automation

• Supply Chain Automation

• Claims Automation

• Marketing Automation

By Type

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

