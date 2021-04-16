Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market 2025, By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Daily Disposable (DD) Lens market was valued at USD 4917.7 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, DD Lens market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by leading companies. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and ophthalmic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of DD Lens market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, growing investing activities across the globe, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for healthcare products are propelling the market.

Among the Material type in the DD Lens industry (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, & Others), the Silicone Hydrogel is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for silicone hydrogel is that it allows the oxygen to pass through 5 times more than other materials.

The North America DD Lens Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by high prevalence of astigmatism in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for DD Lens Market.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market at global, regional and country level.

• The report analyses the Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Market by Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid & Others).

• The report assesses the DD Lens market by User Preference (Ultra-Premium, Mainstream & Low Value/Discount Users).

• The report evaluates the DD Lens market By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal & Cosmetic Lenses).

• The Global DD Lens Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, & Japan).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attractiveness Charts by region, by material, user-preference, and design. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson’s, Alcon, CooperVision & Bausch+Lomb.

• The report presents the analysis of DD Lens market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Manufacturers

• Daily Disposable (DD) Lens Retailers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

