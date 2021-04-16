Smart Label Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Smart Label Market which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Label Market. The report analyzes the Smart Label Market By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labeling) and By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics, Others). The Smart Label market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan and South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, global smart label market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.64% during 2019 – 2024. The technological segment of Smart Label has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making coupled with emergence of big data and internet of things has led to increasing retail transactions backed by rising e-commerce market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Label market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include strong consumption pattern with ease in the identification of products reducing the review timing coupled with greater adoption of smart labels by online giants to keep a track on supply chain analysis is likely to drive the regional market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The report titled “Global Smart Label Market: World Market Review By Technology (RFID, NFC, EAS, ESL), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan, South Korea)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Smart Label market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Label market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Smart Label Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smart Label Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

• By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smart Label Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

• By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smart Label Market – Size and Growth

• By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Electronic Article Surveillance and Electronic Shelf Labelling)

• By Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Retail, Logistics and Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – (Alien Technology, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL industries, Thin Film Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intermec, Nedap, Smartrac, Invengo Information Technology, and Sato Holding’s Corporation)

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

