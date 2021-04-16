Industrial Valves Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2028

Industrial valves are the mechanical devices that are used to control the stream or flow of water or liquids, gases and slurries. Industrial valves are the regulators that regulate the flow via pipes and other passages by opening, closing and partially open the vaults. With the rapid investment in technology, these manually control mechanical devices can now be automatically operated.

Rise and expansion of oil and gas activities across the globe has led to the rise in the demand for industrial valves. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial valves market will exhibit a CAGR of 3.66% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value will rise up to USD 100.30 billion by the year 2028.

Rise in the demand for oil and gas, wastewater and power activities has led to the rise in demand for industrial valves. Increasing demand for industrial valves by pharmaceutical companies recently due to the spread of coronavirus has further bolstered the growth. Rapid urbanisation and construction of smart cities coupled with the need and demand to have a broad connected network for the transportation of industrial equipment has further created lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial valves market.

With the wide ranging Industrial Valves market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Industrial Valves marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the industrial valves market report are Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited., Flowserve Corporation, IMI, Metso Corporation, GE VALVE, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Crane Co., Neway valve., McWane, Inc., ALFA LAVAL, Rotork, KITZ Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Velan Inc., Honeywell., Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, SAMSON AG, Forbes Marshall and Swagelok Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Industrial Valves Market

The industrial valves market is segmented on the basis of type, function, material, accessories, size and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the industrial valves market is segmented into gate valve, globe valve, ball valve, butterfly valve, diaphragm valve, check valve, plug valve, pinch valve, needle valve, pressure relief valve and others.

On the basis of function, the industrial valves market is segmented into isolation, regulation, safety, relief valve, special purpose and non-return.

On the basis of material, the industrial valves market is segmented into ductile iron, carbon steel, plastic, brass, bronze, copper, aluminium and others.

The industrial valves market is also segmented on the basis of accessories into hydraulic filter, power cable, mounting screws and bolts, seal kits, dust protection cover and others.

On the basis of size, the industrial valves market is segmented into 1 inch to 6 inch, 6 inch to 12 inch, 12 inch to 24 inch, 24 inch to 48 inch and above 48 inch.

On the basis of application, the industrial valves market is segmented into oil and gas, water and waste treatment, chemical, energy and utilities, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, agriculture, marine, automotive, metals and mining, paper and pulp and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Industrial Valves market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Industrial Valves market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Industrial Valves Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Valves market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Valves market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Valves market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

