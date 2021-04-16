Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5815.6 million by 2025, from USD 4736.8 million in 2019.

The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market has been segmented into Power IC, Power Module, Power Discrete, etc.

By Application, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles has been segmented into HEV, EV, PHEV, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Share Analysis

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles are: Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, SEMIKRON, Mitsubishi Electric, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, Stmicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Power IC

1.2.3 Power Module

1.2.4 Power Discrete

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 HEV

1.3.3 EV

1.3.4 PHEV

1.4 Overview of Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market

1.4.1 Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies

2.1.1 Infineon Technologies Details

2.1.2 Infineon Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Infineon Technologies Product and Services

2.1.5 Infineon Technologies Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

….continued

