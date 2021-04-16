Global Near IR Camera Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Near IR Camera market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1064.8 million by 2025, from USD 812.7 million in 2019.

The Near IR Camera market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Near IR Camera market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Near IR Camera market has been segmented into CCD, CMOS, Others, etc.

By Application, Near IR Camera has been segmented into Industry, Measurement &Detection, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Near IR Camera market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Near IR Camera markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Near IR Camera market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Near IR Camera market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Near IR Camera markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Near IR Camera Market Share Analysis

Near IR Camera competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Near IR Camera sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Near IR Camera sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Near IR Camera are: JAI, QImaging, IDS Imaging Development Systems, FLIR Systems, Lumenera, Allied Vision Technologies, Photonfocus, HORIBA Scientific, Basler, Xenics, Infrared Cameras, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Near IR Camera market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Near IR Camera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Near IR Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Near IR Camera in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Near IR Camera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Near IR Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Near IR Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Near IR Camera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Near IR Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Near IR Camera Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 CCD

1.2.3 CMOS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Near IR Camera Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Measurement &Detection

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Near IR Camera Market

1.4.1 Global Near IR Camera Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JAI

2.1.1 JAI Details

2.1.2 JAI Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 JAI SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 JAI Product and Services

2.1.5 JAI Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 QImaging

2.2.1 QImaging Details

2.2.2 QImaging Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 QImaging SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 QImaging Product and Services

2.2.5 QImaging Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 IDS Imaging Development Systems

2.3.1 IDS Imaging Development Systems Details

2.3.2 IDS Imaging Development Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 IDS Imaging Development Systems SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 IDS Imaging Development Systems Product and Services

2.3.5 IDS Imaging Development Systems Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 FLIR Systems

2.4.1 FLIR Systems Details

2.4.2 FLIR Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 FLIR Systems SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 FLIR Systems Product and Services

2.4.5 FLIR Systems Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Lumenera

2.5.1 Lumenera Details

2.5.2 Lumenera Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Lumenera SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Lumenera Product and Services

2.5.5 Lumenera Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Allied Vision Technologies

2.6.1 Allied Vision Technologies Details

2.6.2 Allied Vision Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Allied Vision Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Allied Vision Technologies Product and Services

2.6.5 Allied Vision Technologies Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Photonfocus

2.7.1 Photonfocus Details

2.7.2 Photonfocus Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Photonfocus SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Photonfocus Product and Services

2.7.5 Photonfocus Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 HORIBA Scientific

2.8.1 HORIBA Scientific Details

2.8.2 HORIBA Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 HORIBA Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 HORIBA Scientific Product and Services

2.8.5 HORIBA Scientific Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Basler

2.9.1 Basler Details

2.9.2 Basler Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Basler SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Basler Product and Services

2.9.5 Basler Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Xenics

2.10.1 Xenics Details

2.10.2 Xenics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Xenics SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Xenics Product and Services

2.10.5 Xenics Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Infrared Cameras

2.11.1 Infrared Cameras Details

2.11.2 Infrared Cameras Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Infrared Cameras SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Infrared Cameras Product and Services

2.11.5 Infrared Cameras Near IR Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Near IR Camera Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Near IR Camera Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Near IR Camera Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Near IR Camera Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Near IR Camera Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Near IR Camera Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Near IR Camera Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Near IR Camera Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Near IR Camera Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Near IR Camera Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Near IR Camera Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)….continued

