Board Portal Market Size is set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Board Portal Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Global Board Portal Market, valued at USD 1.28 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing penetration of the technology in diverse industries. Board management or board portal is a collaborative tool that is utilized by corporates to plan progress, make timely decisions, and stay organized. Increasing data breaches and the need for secure data transmission among the board members is one of the major reasons behind the increasing level of penetration of board portals in companies. Additionally, with globalization & growing mobility, the demand for secure, fast, and efficient board communication and data sharing requirement has increased considerably.

Among the delivery models in the board portal industry (Saas Model, Hosted Model, In-House Model), SaaS Model has been gaining popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the customers. The SaaS solutions also enable enterprises to generate industry-specific customer data and intelligence.

The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. Because of the advanced infrastructure and telecommunications in the region, the cloud-based enterprise End-User is witnessing a large-scale adoption. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region focused on new product launches is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the board portal market by Value and by Penetration Rate.

• The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Delivery Model (SaaS Model, Hosted Model, In- House Model).

• The report assesses the board portal market by its end-user industry (Health Care, Financial Institution, Oil & Gas, Non-Profit Organization, Education).

• The Global Board Portal Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, delivery model and end-user industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Nasdaq, Inc, Computershare, BoardPaq LLC, Diligent Corporation, Admincontrol AS, Passageways, Boardeffect LLC, Dilitrust SAS, eShare, aprio, Directorpoint LLC.

• The report presents the analysis of board portal market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

