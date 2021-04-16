Cloud ERP Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud ERP Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud ERP Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The market is driven by surging adoption of cloud based ERP solutions in education and retail along with growing adoption of cloud based services in healthcare industry. In addition to this the growing adoption of cloud based services in SMBs is also one of the main drivers of this market. Moreover the need for enabling on-demand access to computing and large storage facilities which are not provided in traditional IT environments is also facilitating adoption of cloud based services.

In terms of segmentation, market is categorized on basis of Region, Deployment model, By Country, By Industry Verticals and By End Users. In terms of region, North America has the fastest adoption rate of cloud based services with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Australia and Japanese market

The cloud based ERP market grew at a CAGR 6.38 % in the period 2011-2015 and in the period 2016-2021, the growth rate is expected to be at 8.30%, according to the recent research report published by Azoth Analytics “Global Cloud ERP Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)”. Leading players of the industry include Ramco System , Netsuite Inc. ,Salesforce.com , QAD etc.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by End-Users:

Small, Medium, Large Enterprises

The report provides coverage by Deployment:

Private, Public, Hybrid

The report provides coverage by Industry Verticals:

Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Oil and Gas, Transportation

The report provides coverage by Region:

•North America

•Europe

•Asia Pacific

The report provides coverage by Country:

•United States

•UK

•Australia

•Canada

•Germany

•Japan

Research Methodology

•The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global cloud ERP market (global, regional, country-specific).

•Historical market trend of Cloud ERP has been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases.

•Extensive primary research was conducted and experts from the industry were interviewed for presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections.

