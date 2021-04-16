Global Helium Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Helium market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2416.4 million by 2025, from USD 1939.7 million in 2019.

The Helium market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Helium market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Helium market has been segmented into Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium, etc.

By Application, Helium has been segmented into Cryogenics, Aerostatics, Semiconductor & Fiber Optics, Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography, Welding, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Helium market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Helium markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Helium market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Helium market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Helium markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Helium Market Share Analysis

Helium competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Helium sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Helium sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Helium are: Rasgas (Qa), PGNiG (Pl), Air Product (Us), Exxon (Us), Gazprom (Ru), Linde (Us, Au), Air Liquide (Dz), Praxair (Us), etc. Among other players domestic and global, Helium market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Helium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Helium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Helium in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Helium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Helium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Helium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Helium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Helium Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Helium Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Liquid Helium

1.2.3 Gaseous Helium

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Helium Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Helium Market

1.4.1 Global Helium Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rasgas (Qa)

2.1.1 Rasgas (Qa) Details

2.1.2 Rasgas (Qa) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Rasgas (Qa) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Rasgas (Qa) Product and Services

2.1.5 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 PGNiG (Pl)

2.2.1 PGNiG (Pl) Details

2.2.2 PGNiG (Pl) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 PGNiG (Pl) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 PGNiG (Pl) Product and Services

2.2.5 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Air Product (Us)

2.3.1 Air Product (Us) Details

2.3.2 Air Product (Us) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Air Product (Us) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Air Product (Us) Product and Services

2.3.5 Air Product (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Exxon (Us)

2.4.1 Exxon (Us) Details

2.4.2 Exxon (Us) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Exxon (Us) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Exxon (Us) Product and Services

2.4.5 Exxon (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Gazprom (Ru)

2.5.1 Gazprom (Ru) Details

2.5.2 Gazprom (Ru) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Gazprom (Ru) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Gazprom (Ru) Product and Services

2.5.5 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Linde (Us, Au)

2.6.1 Linde (Us, Au) Details

2.6.2 Linde (Us, Au) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Linde (Us, Au) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Linde (Us, Au) Product and Services

2.6.5 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Air Liquide (Dz)

2.7.1 Air Liquide (Dz) Details

2.7.2 Air Liquide (Dz) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Air Liquide (Dz) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Air Liquide (Dz) Product and Services

2.7.5 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Praxair (Us)

2.8.1 Praxair (Us) Details

2.8.2 Praxair (Us) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Praxair (Us) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Praxair (Us) Product and Services

2.8.5 Praxair (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Helium Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Helium Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Helium Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Helium Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Helium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Helium Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Helium Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Helium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Helium Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Helium Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Helium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Helium Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Helium Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Helium Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Helium Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Helium Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Helium Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)….continued

