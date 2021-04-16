Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Decathlon, Giant, Arcteryx

“

The report titled Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Decathlon, Giant, Arcteryx, The North Face, Columbia Sportswear Company, Marmot Mountain LLC, JAKROO, Mysenlan, SPAKCT, Fenix Outdoor AB, ROKA SPORTS，INC, Kitsbow，LLC, Oakley,Inc, SALOMON, Louis Garneau Sports, Castelli, Wosawe Sports, Craft Sportswear

Market Segmentation by Product: Zipper Vests

Sleeves



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Children



The Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Zipper Vests

1.2.3 Sleeves

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Industry Trends

2.5.1 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Trends

2.5.2 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Drivers

2.5.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Challenges

2.5.4 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling as of 2020)

3.4 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Decathlon

11.1.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

11.1.2 Decathlon Overview

11.1.3 Decathlon Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Decathlon Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.1.5 Decathlon Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Decathlon Recent Developments

11.2 Giant

11.2.1 Giant Corporation Information

11.2.2 Giant Overview

11.2.3 Giant Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Giant Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.2.5 Giant Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Giant Recent Developments

11.3 Arcteryx

11.3.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

11.3.2 Arcteryx Overview

11.3.3 Arcteryx Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Arcteryx Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.3.5 Arcteryx Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Arcteryx Recent Developments

11.4 The North Face

11.4.1 The North Face Corporation Information

11.4.2 The North Face Overview

11.4.3 The North Face Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 The North Face Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.4.5 The North Face Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 The North Face Recent Developments

11.5 Columbia Sportswear Company

11.5.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Columbia Sportswear Company Overview

11.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Columbia Sportswear Company Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.5.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Developments

11.6 Marmot Mountain LLC

11.6.1 Marmot Mountain LLC Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marmot Mountain LLC Overview

11.6.3 Marmot Mountain LLC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Marmot Mountain LLC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.6.5 Marmot Mountain LLC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Marmot Mountain LLC Recent Developments

11.7 JAKROO

11.7.1 JAKROO Corporation Information

11.7.2 JAKROO Overview

11.7.3 JAKROO Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 JAKROO Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.7.5 JAKROO Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 JAKROO Recent Developments

11.8 Mysenlan

11.8.1 Mysenlan Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mysenlan Overview

11.8.3 Mysenlan Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mysenlan Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.8.5 Mysenlan Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Mysenlan Recent Developments

11.9 SPAKCT

11.9.1 SPAKCT Corporation Information

11.9.2 SPAKCT Overview

11.9.3 SPAKCT Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 SPAKCT Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.9.5 SPAKCT Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 SPAKCT Recent Developments

11.10 Fenix Outdoor AB

11.10.1 Fenix Outdoor AB Corporation Information

11.10.2 Fenix Outdoor AB Overview

11.10.3 Fenix Outdoor AB Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Fenix Outdoor AB Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.10.5 Fenix Outdoor AB Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Fenix Outdoor AB Recent Developments

11.11 ROKA SPORTS，INC

11.11.1 ROKA SPORTS，INC Corporation Information

11.11.2 ROKA SPORTS，INC Overview

11.11.3 ROKA SPORTS，INC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 ROKA SPORTS，INC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.11.5 ROKA SPORTS，INC Recent Developments

11.12 Kitsbow，LLC

11.12.1 Kitsbow，LLC Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kitsbow，LLC Overview

11.12.3 Kitsbow，LLC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Kitsbow，LLC Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.12.5 Kitsbow，LLC Recent Developments

11.13 Oakley,Inc

11.13.1 Oakley,Inc Corporation Information

11.13.2 Oakley,Inc Overview

11.13.3 Oakley,Inc Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Oakley,Inc Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.13.5 Oakley,Inc Recent Developments

11.14 SALOMON

11.14.1 SALOMON Corporation Information

11.14.2 SALOMON Overview

11.14.3 SALOMON Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SALOMON Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.14.5 SALOMON Recent Developments

11.15 Louis Garneau Sports

11.15.1 Louis Garneau Sports Corporation Information

11.15.2 Louis Garneau Sports Overview

11.15.3 Louis Garneau Sports Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Louis Garneau Sports Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.15.5 Louis Garneau Sports Recent Developments

11.16 Castelli

11.16.1 Castelli Corporation Information

11.16.2 Castelli Overview

11.16.3 Castelli Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Castelli Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.16.5 Castelli Recent Developments

11.17 Wosawe Sports

11.17.1 Wosawe Sports Corporation Information

11.17.2 Wosawe Sports Overview

11.17.3 Wosawe Sports Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Wosawe Sports Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.17.5 Wosawe Sports Recent Developments

11.18 Craft Sportswear

11.18.1 Craft Sportswear Corporation Information

11.18.2 Craft Sportswear Overview

11.18.3 Craft Sportswear Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Craft Sportswear Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Products and Services

11.18.5 Craft Sportswear Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Production Mode & Process

12.4 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Distributors

12.5 Wind Block Vent Vests for Cycling Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”