Water Powered Flosser Market COVID -19 Impact | Hydro Floss; Water Pik, Inc.; ToiletTree Products, Inc.; Ginsey Home Solutions; Oral Breeze; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Procter & Gamble; Aquapick; and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

A water flosser is a cleaning gadget that shoots a lean stream of water. When pointed between your teeth or at the gum line, it can remove food particles and plaque on or between your teeth. Periodontal infections are caused by bacteria and mediated by many factors, including host response, smoking, diabetes, oral hygiene regimens, and compliance. The common suggestion by the dentist is toothbrushing for supragingival plaque removal and flossing for interdental plaque removal. Powered water flosser has improvement in plaque removal and reduce accumulation over time compared to manual toothbrushes. Increase the hygiene practices of oral and healthy lifestyles of people will increase the demand for dental care products in the market during the forecast period.
Hydro Floss; Water Pik, Inc.; ToiletTree Products, Inc.; Ginsey Home Solutions; Oral Breeze; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Procter & Gamble; Aquapick; and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
Despite global efforts to contain the disease spread, the outbreak is still on a rise because of the community spread pattern of this infection. The government authorities enforced to lockdown; sales of water flosser decline as compared to before. The dental care product is an essential part of dial-life, so e-commerce and online channels increase the efforts to deliver the essential product to the customer. The decline of sales across the globe, indirect cause for hampering the production and supply chain system.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
- The Water Powered Flosser Market is highly competitive and innovative in terms of advancement product, easy-to-use, effectiveness, and cost of the product. The market is distinguished by the presence of international and regional players are increasing their impression in the e-commerce and social-media platform, through various advertisements and oral-promotional events.
- The usage of water flosser has been an effective solution to improve plaque removal and reducing gum bleeding as compared to manual toothbrushes.
- Demand for professional clinic use due to increasing cases of dental diseases in the mid-age population is the key factor driving market growth.
- Increased prices of dental treatments across the globe, indirect growth of oral irrigator’s in-home care.
- Rising the safety practices of oral care and changing healthy lifestyle of people lead growth in the advancement water flosser market.
Regional Insights North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, due to the growing target population and awareness about oral care and hygiene. Moreover, increasing oral-cases of gum diseases and cavity diseases is projected to boost the product demand, thereby boosting the market growth. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market on account of the rising geriatric population, increasing disposable income of people, and awareness about dental health.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the water-powered flosser market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global water-powered flosser market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global water-powered flosser market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed global water-powered flosser market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in Water Powered Flosser Market Research Report:
- What are the leading market players active in the water-powered flosser market?
- What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
