Cold Pressed Slow Juicer Market – COVID – 19 Impact Global Opportunity Analysis , Major Key players | Evergreen Juices Inc., Pressed Juicery, Suja Life, PepsiCo Inc., Liquiteria, Evolution Fresh, Hain BluePrint, Inc., LLC, JustPressed, Juice Generation, Organic Avenue,

The fruit/vegetable juices are obtained by pressurizing the fruit/vegetable in the grinder and contains fruit in the natural form. It provides easy availability of preservatives free organic drinks, thus growing number health conscious consumers is expected to drive the cold pressed slow juicer market. Also, cold pressed slow juicer are able to provide, less sugar content and nutrients of fruits/vegetables, that are useful in curbing out many severe diseases. However, the cost attributed to the juicer is slightly high, which is a restraint to its market growth. On the contrary, health benefits associated with cold pressed slow juicer coupled with rise in health awareness is expected to further boost the market growth.

Companies covered :-

Evergreen Juices Inc., Pressed Juicery, Suja Life, PepsiCo Inc., Liquiteria, Evolution Fresh, Hain BluePrint, Inc., LLC, JustPressed, Juice Generation, Organic Avenue,

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

1)Due to the outbreak, the perishable items are the one which are suffering abruptly. As there is no trade practice taking place, hence the cold storages are not sufficient to prevent spoilage of these items for a longer time, causing massive impact on the cold pressed slow juicers .As there is less availability of these perishable products, hence it resulted into low demand of cold pressed slow juicers.

2)Although the consumption of fruits and vegetables grew in the lockdown, but people are preferring natural processes available at their home for the extraction of juices. This, consequently has brought a downfall in the demand of the cold presses juicer market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The new technologies have brought new innovations in the cold pressed juicer market.The salient features offered by such products create a wide customer base.Also,the pricing strategies like price skimming and psychological pricing of product has helped in market penetration. Moreover, cold pressed juicer has gained traction amongst the health conscious customers.Owing to its health benefits, it is easy adjustable and uses IoT strategies.Also,they do not require installation andare easy to clean. Thus, the aforementioned factors will further boost the market growth.

New product launches to flourish the market

The key players in cold pressed slow juicer market are expanding their business by tying up with retail chains like D Mart,Walmart, Big Bazaar, and Others. Innovation by key players for instance-Kuvings Professional Cold Pressed Whole Slow Juicer has efficient technologies of juicing fruits, vegetables and also useful to make nut milk out of diamonds. Moreover, additional offer by key players during special occasions, and extended warranty on product has further increased the market growth.

Surge in use in the households

The increased usage of cold pressed slow juicer in the household and the commercial sectors will further increase the market growth. Thecal pressed slow juicer serves various purposes the household, and also attract fitness conscious consumers, which thus has great market opportunity in household sector. Moreover, quick and efficient process of juice making with the help of cold pressed slow juicer will further increase the market growth.

