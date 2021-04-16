Global Automotive Tyre Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Automotive Tyre market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 152810 million by 2025, from USD 133450 million in 2019.

The Automotive Tyre market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automotive Tyre market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Automotive Tyre market has been segmented into OE Tyres, Replacement Tyres, etc.

By Application, Automotive Tyre has been segmented into Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive Tyre market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive Tyre markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive Tyre market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Tyre market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Automotive Tyre markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Tyre Market Share Analysis

Automotive Tyre competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive Tyre sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automotive Tyre sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Automotive Tyre are: Bridgestone, Yokohama, Michelin, GoodYear, Pirelli, Continental, Toyo Tire Corporation, Hankook, Sumitomo, Zhongce Rubber, MRF, Nokian Tyres, Cooper Tire, Triangle Tire Group, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Linglong Tire, Apollo Tyres, Hengfeng Tires, Sailun Group, KUMHO TIRES, Guizhou Tyre, JK TYRE, Xingyuan, Giti, Doublestar, AEOLUS TYRE, Nexen Tire, Double Coin, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Automotive Tyre market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Tyre product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Tyre, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Tyre in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Tyre competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Tyre breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automotive Tyre market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Tyre sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Tyre Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 OE Tyres

1.2.3 Replacement Tyres

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Tyre Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bridgestone

2.1.1 Bridgestone Details

2.1.2 Bridgestone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Bridgestone SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Bridgestone Product and Services

2.1.5 Bridgestone Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Yokohama

2.2.1 Yokohama Details

2.2.2 Yokohama Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Yokohama SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Yokohama Product and Services

2.2.5 Yokohama Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Michelin

2.3.1 Michelin Details

2.3.2 Michelin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Michelin SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Michelin Product and Services

2.3.5 Michelin Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 GoodYear

2.4.1 GoodYear Details

2.4.2 GoodYear Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 GoodYear SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 GoodYear Product and Services

2.4.5 GoodYear Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Pirelli

2.5.1 Pirelli Details

2.5.2 Pirelli Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Pirelli SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Pirelli Product and Services

2.5.5 Pirelli Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Continental

2.6.1 Continental Details

2.6.2 Continental Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Continental SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Continental Product and Services

2.6.5 Continental Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Toyo Tire Corporation

2.7.1 Toyo Tire Corporation Details

2.7.2 Toyo Tire Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Toyo Tire Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Toyo Tire Corporation Product and Services

2.7.5 Toyo Tire Corporation Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Hankook

2.8.1 Hankook Details

2.8.2 Hankook Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Hankook SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Hankook Product and Services

2.8.5 Hankook Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sumitomo

2.9.1 Sumitomo Details

2.9.2 Sumitomo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Sumitomo SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Sumitomo Product and Services

2.9.5 Sumitomo Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Zhongce Rubber

2.10.1 Zhongce Rubber Details

2.10.2 Zhongce Rubber Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Zhongce Rubber SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Zhongce Rubber Product and Services

2.10.5 Zhongce Rubber Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 MRF

2.11.1 MRF Details

2.11.2 MRF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 MRF SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 MRF Product and Services

2.11.5 MRF Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Nokian Tyres

2.12.1 Nokian Tyres Details

2.12.2 Nokian Tyres Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Nokian Tyres SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Nokian Tyres Product and Services

2.12.5 Nokian Tyres Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Cooper Tire

2.13.1 Cooper Tire Details

2.13.2 Cooper Tire Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Cooper Tire SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Cooper Tire Product and Services

2.13.5 Cooper Tire Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Triangle Tire Group

2.14.1 Triangle Tire Group Details

2.14.2 Triangle Tire Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Triangle Tire Group SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Triangle Tire Group Product and Services

2.14.5 Triangle Tire Group Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

2.15.1 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Details

2.15.2 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Product and Services

2.15.5 Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis) Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Linglong Tire

2.16.1 Linglong Tire Details

2.16.2 Linglong Tire Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Linglong Tire SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Linglong Tire Product and Services

2.16.5 Linglong Tire Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Apollo Tyres

2.17.1 Apollo Tyres Details

2.17.2 Apollo Tyres Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Apollo Tyres SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Apollo Tyres Product and Services

2.17.5 Apollo Tyres Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Hengfeng Tires

2.18.1 Hengfeng Tires Details

2.18.2 Hengfeng Tires Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Hengfeng Tires SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Hengfeng Tires Product and Services

2.18.5 Hengfeng Tires Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Sailun Group

2.19.1 Sailun Group Details

2.19.2 Sailun Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Sailun Group SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Sailun Group Product and Services

2.19.5 Sailun Group Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 KUMHO TIRES

2.20.1 KUMHO TIRES Details

2.20.2 KUMHO TIRES Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 KUMHO TIRES SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 KUMHO TIRES Product and Services

2.20.5 KUMHO TIRES Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Guizhou Tyre

2.21.1 Guizhou Tyre Details

2.21.2 Guizhou Tyre Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Guizhou Tyre SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Guizhou Tyre Product and Services

2.21.5 Guizhou Tyre Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 JK TYRE

2.22.1 JK TYRE Details

2.22.2 JK TYRE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 JK TYRE SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 JK TYRE Product and Services

2.22.5 JK TYRE Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Xingyuan

2.23.1 Xingyuan Details

2.23.2 Xingyuan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Xingyuan SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Xingyuan Product and Services

2.23.5 Xingyuan Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Giti

2.24.1 Giti Details

2.24.2 Giti Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Giti SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Giti Product and Services

2.24.5 Giti Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Doublestar

2.25.1 Doublestar Details

2.25.2 Doublestar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Doublestar SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Doublestar Product and Services

2.25.5 Doublestar Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 AEOLUS TYRE

2.26.1 AEOLUS TYRE Details

2.26.2 AEOLUS TYRE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.26.3 AEOLUS TYRE SWOT Analysis

2.26.4 AEOLUS TYRE Product and Services

2.26.5 AEOLUS TYRE Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Nexen Tire

2.27.1 Nexen Tire Details

2.27.2 Nexen Tire Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.27.3 Nexen Tire SWOT Analysis

2.27.4 Nexen Tire Product and Services

2.27.5 Nexen Tire Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 Double Coin

2.28.1 Double Coin Details

2.28.2 Double Coin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.28.3 Double Coin SWOT Analysis

2.28.4 Double Coin Product and Services

2.28.5 Double Coin Automotive Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Tyre Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Tyre Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automotive Tyre Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Tyre Market Segment by Application….continued

