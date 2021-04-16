Construction Equipment Rental Market Worth $106,422.0 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis & Global Industry Insights

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application, Product and Propulsion System: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction equipment rental market size was $91.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 4.2% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application (Excavation & Mining, Material Handling, Earthmoving, and Concrete), Product (Backhoes & Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Forklift, and Others), and Propulsion System (Electric & ICE)

The report analyzes the global construction equipment rental market on the basis of application, product, propulsion system, and region. The growth of the global market is driven by surge in infrastructural construction activities in developing nations. In addition, rental services save end users from investing a large amount in buying the equipment, thereby overcoming the financial constraints.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the earthmoving segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

On the basis of product, the loaders segment led the market in 2019.

Depending on propulsion system, the ICE segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest construction equipment rental market share in 2019.

Key Players

The major players profiled in the market include Boels Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals Inc., Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Nesco Holdings, Inc., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Mtandt Group, Ramirent, Sarens n.v./s.a., and United Rentals, Inc.

