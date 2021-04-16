Non-Dairy Creamer Market to reach $2,386.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-Dairy Creamer Market By Origin, By Form, By Nature, By Sales Channel, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”The global non-dairy creamer market size was valued at $1,730.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,386.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. The almond segment was the highest contributor to the non-dairy creamer market share in 2019, and is estimated to reach $707.8 million by 2027, registering a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-dairy creamer is a lactose-free alternative to the milk-based creamers. It has gained popularity the developed regions such as North American and Europe, owing to adoption of vegan culture. Non-dairy creamers are often used by lactose intolerant population and by people who are on a dairy-free diet. The non-dairy creamer market in the emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and surge adoption of dairy-free products is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global non-dairy creamer market growth.

The growth of the non-dairy creamer market is driven by changes in food & beverage consumption patterns and rise in fitness concern among people. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, and surge in vegan population. However, high cost of non-dairy creamers and availability of low-fat & low calorie milk act as a major restraints of the market. On the contrary, frequent introduction of new flavors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the non-dairy creamer industry, globally.

The report segments the market based on origin, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By origin, the market is divided into almond, coconut, soy, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powdered and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is fragmented into organic and conventional. According to sales channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market analysis by origin, almond was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6%. However, the coconut segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching the market size of $573.4 million in 2027.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market forecast by form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to garner a notable CAGR throughout the forecast.

On the basis of nature, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is anticipated to garner the highest CAGR throughout the forecast.

As per sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading sales channel with a major market share in 2019, and is expected to exhibit significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in business of non-dairy creamers through retail sales and availability of large shelf space promoting maximum sales.

The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include new product launches and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Nestlé S.A., White Wave Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ripple Foods, Nutpods, Super Group Ltd., Laird Superfood, Califia Farms, Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.

Key findings of the study:

Almond segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.

Depending on nature, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of non-dairy creamer.

Coconut is anticipated to witness a notable growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, in value terms.

