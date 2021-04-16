Global Paints and Coatings Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Market Overview

The global Paints and Coatings market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 238830 million by 2025, from USD 201760 million in 2019.

The Paints and Coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Paints and Coatings market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

By Application, Paints and Coatings has been segmented into:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Paints and Coatings market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Paints and Coatings markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Paints and Coatings market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Paints and Coatings market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Paints and Coatings Market Share Analysis

Paints and Coatings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Paints and Coatings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Paints and Coatings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Paints and Coatings are:

PPG

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

Axalta

Henkel

Sika

RPM International

Valspar

Kansai Paint

Masco

KCC Corporation

3M

Shawcor

Jotun

HB Fuller

Asian Paints

DAW SE

Hempel

Nippon Paint

Cromology

Berger Paints

Taiho Paint

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Among other players domestic and global, Paints and Coatings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Paints and Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paints and Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paints and Coatings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Paints and Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Paints and Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Paints and Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paints and Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paints and Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Paints and Coatings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.4 Powder Paint

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Paints and Coatings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Traffic

1.3.4 Wood

1.3.5 Industrial Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Paints and Coatings Market

1.4.1 Global Paints and Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPG

2.1.1 PPG Details

2.1.2 PPG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 PPG SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 PPG Product and Services

2.1.5 PPG Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 BASF

2.2.1 BASF Details

2.2.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 BASF Product and Services

2.2.5 BASF Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sherwin-Williams

2.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Details

2.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sherwin-Williams SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Product and Services

2.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 AkzoNobel

2.4.1 AkzoNobel Details

2.4.2 AkzoNobel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 AkzoNobel SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 AkzoNobel Product and Services

2.4.5 AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Axalta

2.5.1 Axalta Details

2.5.2 Axalta Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Axalta SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Axalta Product and Services

2.5.5 Axalta Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Henkel

2.6.1 Henkel Details

2.6.2 Henkel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Henkel SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Henkel Product and Services

2.6.5 Henkel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sika

2.7.1 Sika Details

2.7.2 Sika Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Sika SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Sika Product and Services

2.7.5 Sika Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 RPM International

2.8.1 RPM International Details

2.8.2 RPM International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 RPM International SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 RPM International Product and Services

2.8.5 RPM International Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Valspar

2.9.1 Valspar Details

2.9.2 Valspar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Valspar SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Valspar Product and Services

2.9.5 Valspar Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Kansai Paint

2.10.1 Kansai Paint Details

2.10.2 Kansai Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Kansai Paint SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Kansai Paint Product and Services

2.10.5 Kansai Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Masco

2.11.1 Masco Details

2.11.2 Masco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Masco SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Masco Product and Services

2.11.5 Masco Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 KCC Corporation

2.12.1 KCC Corporation Details

2.12.2 KCC Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 KCC Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 KCC Corporation Product and Services

2.12.5 KCC Corporation Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 3M

2.13.1 3M Details

2.13.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 3M Product and Services

2.13.5 3M Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Shawcor

2.14.1 Shawcor Details

2.14.2 Shawcor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Shawcor SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Shawcor Product and Services

2.14.5 Shawcor Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Jotun

2.15.1 Jotun Details

2.15.2 Jotun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Jotun SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Jotun Product and Services

2.15.5 Jotun Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 HB Fuller

2.16.1 HB Fuller Details

2.16.2 HB Fuller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 HB Fuller SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 HB Fuller Product and Services

2.16.5 HB Fuller Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Asian Paints

2.17.1 Asian Paints Details

2.17.2 Asian Paints Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Asian Paints SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Asian Paints Product and Services

2.17.5 Asian Paints Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 DAW SE

2.18.1 DAW SE Details

2.18.2 DAW SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 DAW SE SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 DAW SE Product and Services

2.18.5 DAW SE Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Hempel

2.19.1 Hempel Details

2.19.2 Hempel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Hempel SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Hempel Product and Services

2.19.5 Hempel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Nippon Paint

2.20.1 Nippon Paint Details

2.20.2 Nippon Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Nippon Paint SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Nippon Paint Product and Services

2.20.5 Nippon Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Cromology

2.21.1 Cromology Details

2.21.2 Cromology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Cromology SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Cromology Product and Services

2.21.5 Cromology Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Berger Paints

2.22.1 Berger Paints Details

2.22.2 Berger Paints Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Berger Paints SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Berger Paints Product and Services

2.22.5 Berger Paints Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Taiho Paint

2.23.1 Taiho Paint Details

2.23.2 Taiho Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Taiho Paint SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Taiho Paint Product and Services

2.23.5 Taiho Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 SK KAKEN

2.24.1 SK KAKEN Details

2.24.2 SK KAKEN Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 SK KAKEN SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 SK KAKEN Product and Services

2.24.5 SK KAKEN Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Carpoly

2.25.1 Carpoly Details

2.25.2 Carpoly Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Carpoly SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Carpoly Product and Services

2.25.5 Carpoly Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Paints and Coatings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Paints and Coatings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Paints and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Paints and Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Paints and Coatings Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Paints and Coatings Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Paints and Coatings by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. PPG Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. PPG Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 9. PPG Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. PPG SWOT Analysis

Table 11. PPG Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 12. PPG Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. BASF Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. BASF Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 15. BASF Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. BASF SWOT Analysis

Table 17. BASF Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 18. BASF Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Sherwin-Williams Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Sherwin-Williams Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 21. Sherwin-Williams Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. Sherwin-Williams SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Sherwin-Williams Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 24. Sherwin-Williams Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. AkzoNobel Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 27. AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. AkzoNobel SWOT Analysis

Table 29. AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 30. AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Axalta Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Axalta Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 33. Axalta Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. Axalta SWOT Analysis

Table 35. Axalta Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 36. Axalta Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. Henkel Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. Henkel Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 39. Henkel Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 40. Henkel SWOT Analysis

Table 41. Henkel Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 42. Henkel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. Sika Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. Sika Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 45. Sika Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 46. Sika SWOT Analysis

Table 47. Sika Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 48. Sika Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. RPM International Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 50. RPM International Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 51. RPM International Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 52. RPM International SWOT Analysis

Table 53. RPM International Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 54. RPM International Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 55. Valspar Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 56. Valspar Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 57. Valspar Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 58. Valspar SWOT Analysis

Table 59. Valspar Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 60. Valspar Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 61. Kansai Paint Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 62. Kansai Paint Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 63. Kansai Paint Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 64. Kansai Paint SWOT Analysis

Table 65. Kansai Paint Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 66. Kansai Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 67. Masco Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 68. Masco Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 69. Masco Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 70. Masco SWOT Analysis

Table 71. Masco Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 72. Masco Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 73. KCC Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 74. KCC Corporation Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 75. KCC Corporation Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 76. KCC Corporation SWOT Analysis

Table 77. KCC Corporation Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 78. KCC Corporation Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 79. 3M Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 80. 3M Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 81. 3M Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 82. 3M SWOT Analysis

Table 83. 3M Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 84. 3M Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 85. Shawcor Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 86. Shawcor Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 87. Shawcor Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 88. Shawcor SWOT Analysis

Table 89. Shawcor Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 90. Shawcor Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 91. Jotun Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 92. Jotun Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 93. Jotun Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 94. Jotun SWOT Analysis

Table 95. Jotun Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 96. Jotun Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 97. HB Fuller Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 98. HB Fuller Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 99. HB Fuller Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 100. HB Fuller SWOT Analysis

Table 101. HB Fuller Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 102. HB Fuller Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 103. Asian Paints Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 104. Asian Paints Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 105. Asian Paints Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 106. Asian Paints SWOT Analysis

Table 107. Asian Paints Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 108. Asian Paints Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 109. DAW SE Paints and Coatings Type and Application

Table 110. DAW SE Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 111. DAW SE Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 112. DAW SE SWOT Analysis

Table 113. DAW SE Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 114. DAW SE Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 115. Hempel Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 116. Hempel Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 117. Hempel Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 118. Hempel SWOT Analysis

Table 119. Hempel Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 120. Hempel Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 121. Nippon Paint Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 122. Nippon Paint Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 123. Nippon Paint Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 124. Nippon Paint SWOT Analysis

Table 125. Nippon Paint Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 126. Nippon Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 127. Cromology Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 128. Cromology Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 129. Cromology Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 130. Cromology SWOT Analysis

Table 131. Cromology Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 132. Cromology Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 133. Berger Paints Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 134. Berger Paints Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 135. Berger Paints Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 136. Berger Paints SWOT Analysis

Table 137. Berger Paints Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 138. Berger Paints Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 139. Taiho Paint Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 140. Taiho Paint Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 141. Taiho Paint Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 142. Taiho Paint SWOT Analysis

Table 143. Taiho Paint Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 144. Taiho Paint Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 145. SK KAKEN Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 146. SK KAKEN Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 147. SK KAKEN Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 148. SK KAKEN SWOT Analysis

Table 149. SK KAKEN Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 150. SK KAKEN Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 151. Carpoly Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 152. Carpoly Paints and Coatings Major Business

Table 153. Carpoly Paints and Coatings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 154. Carpoly SWOT Analysis

Table 155. Carpoly Paints and Coatings Product and Services

Table 156. Carpoly Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 157. Global Paints and Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (K MT)

Table 158. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (USD Million)

Table 159. Global Paints and Coatings Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 160. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 161. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 162. North America Paints and Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 163. North America Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 164. North America Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 165. North America Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 166. Europe Paints and Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 167. Europe Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 168. Europe Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 169. Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 170. Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 171. Asia-Pacific Paints and Coatings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 172. South America Paints and Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 173. South America Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 174. South America Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 175. South America Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 176. Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 177. Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 178. Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 179. Middle East & Africa Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 180. Global Paints and Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 181. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 182. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 183. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 184. Global Paints and Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 185. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 186. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) (K MT)

Table 187. Global Paints and Coatings Market Share Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

Table 188. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K MT)

Table 189. Global Paints and Coatings Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 190. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 191. Global Paints and Coatings Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 192. Direct Channel Pros & Cons

Table 193. Indirect Channel Pros & Cons

Table 194. Distributors/Traders/ Dealers List

List of Figures

Figure 1. Paints and Coatings Picture

Figure 2. Global Sales Market Share of Paints and Coatings by Type in 2019

Figure 3. Water-Based Paint Picture

Figure 4. Solvent-Based Paint Picture

Figure 5. Powder Paint Picture

Figure 6. Others Picture

Figure 7. Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure 8. Architectural Picture

Figure 9. Traffic Picture

Figure 10. Wood Picture

Figure 11. Industrial Equipment Picture

Figure 12. Others Picture

Figure 13. Global Paints and Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 14. United States Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 15. Canada Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 16. Mexico Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 17. Germany Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 18. France Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 19. UK Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 20. Russia Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 21. Italy Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 22. China Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 23. Japan Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 24. Korea Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 25. India Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 26. Southeast Asia Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 27. Australia Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 28. Brazil Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 29. Egypt Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 30. Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 31. South Africa Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 32. Turkey Paints and Coatings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 33. Global Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 34. Global Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 35. Top 3 Paints and Coatings Manuf

……. Continued

