Facility Management Services Market Worth $1,422.6 Billion by 2027 | Commercial, Institutional, Industrial

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, and Others), Type (Outsourced and In-House), and End User (Commercial, Institutional, Public/Infrastructure, Industrial, and Others)

The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to surge in industrialization and urbanization majorly in developing countries. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propels the global facility management services market growth. Nevertheless, lack of skilled workforce in developing countries in addition to lack of managerial awareness & dependency on in-house facility management team is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

A rise in construction activities and increase in need for safety, comfort, and healthy environment for employees in addition to increase in awareness about outsourced services are expected to lead to the development of the global market. In addition, a strict norm to monitor waste disposal is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, government investments in real estate sectors is expected to boost the growth of the construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, increase in industrialization and urbanization, increases the demand for sustainable development of properties or buildings. Such a factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the facility management services market report include Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., BVG India Ltd, CBRE Group, Inc. EMCOR Group, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd, Sodexo, Inc., Spotless Group Holdings Limited, and Tenon Group.

