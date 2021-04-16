Global Double-Sided Tape Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Market Overview

The global Double-Sided Tape market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD million by 2025, from USD million in 2019.

The Double-Sided Tape market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Double-Sided Tape market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Double-Sided Tape market has been segmented into

Thick double-sided tapes

Thin double-sided tapes

By Application, Double-Sided Tape has been segmented into:

Automotive

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Double-Sided Tape market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Double-Sided Tape markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Double-Sided Tape market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Double-Sided Tape market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Double-Sided Tape Market Share Analysis

Double-Sided Tape competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Double-Sided Tape sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Double-Sided Tape sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Double-Sided Tape are:

3M

Saint-Gobain

Berry Global

Tesa

Luxking

Nitto Denko

Shurtape Technologies

Intertape Polymer

FLEXcon

Scapa

Lintec

Among other players domestic and global, Double-Sided Tape market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Double-Sided Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Double-Sided Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Double-Sided Tape in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Double-Sided Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Double-Sided Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Double-Sided Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Double-Sided Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Double-Sided Tape Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Double-Sided Tape Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Thick double-sided tapes

1.2.3 Thin double-sided tapes

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Double-Sided Tape Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building & construction

1.3.4 Electrical & electronics

1.4 Overview of Global Double-Sided Tape Market

1.4.1 Global Double-Sided Tape Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 3M Details

2.1.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 3M Product and Services

2.1.5 3M Double-Sided Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Saint-Gobain

2.2.1 Saint-Gobain Details

2.2.2 Saint-Gobain Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Saint-Gobain Product and Services

2.2.5 Saint-Gobain Double-Sided Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Berry Global

2.3.1 Berry Global Details

2.3.2 Berry Global Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Berry Global SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Berry Global Product and Services

2.3.5 Berry Global Double-Sided Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Tesa

2.4.1 Tesa Details

2.4.2 Tesa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Tesa SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Tesa Product and Services

2.4.5 Tesa Double-Sided Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Luxking

2.5.1 Luxking Details

….. continued

