Home Meal Replacement Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2027 | Focusing on top key players like Abbott Laboratories,Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods,Campbell Foodservice Co.,Conagra Foods Inc.

Meal replacement products are basically gaining traction among the consumers who are monitoring special diets, mainly those managing weight, or tracking their blood sugar levels due to diabetes. Additionally, this market targets consumers with time constraints, busy lifestyles, and aesthetic work schedules, by helping them to replace their meals with healthier as well as nutritious products over conventional snacks. The high growth rate registered by the e-commerce sector is further expected to aid the growth of the market studied. As vendors can market their product offerings, such as protein shakes and protein bars, through various online channels.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Campbell Foodservice Co.

Conagra Foods Inc.

Frito-Lay Co.

General Mills Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Unilever Plc

The home meal replacement market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider availability of product types, such as ready-to-drink products, nutritional bars, powdered products, and other product types. An alarming increase in obesity across the world, busy lifestyles of the urban population, rise in the number of working women have all made the practice of preparing whole meals infrequently. The need to replace whole meals with something that can be quickly prepared and has equivalent nutritional value has further boosted the global market for meal replacement products.

The “Global Home Meal Replacement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the home meal replacement market with detailed market segmentation by form, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global home meal replacement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading home meal replacement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global home meal relacement market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel. The home meal replacement market on the basis of the product type is classified into ready-to-drink products, nutritional bars, powdered products, and other product types. On the basis of distribution channel, global home meal replacement market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global home meal replacement market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The home meal replacement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

