IT Training Industry 2021 Share, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Segmentation, Types, Application, Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of IT Training will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global IT Training market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 6727.3 million in 2019. Over the next five years the IT Training market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8750.6 million by 2025.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: – CGS
Firebrand
Global Knowledge
New Horizon
Tech Data
Corpex
Dell EMC
ExecuTrain
Fast Lane
GP Strategies
Progility (ILX Group)
Infosec Institute
ITpreneurs
Koenig Solutions
Learning Tree International
NetCom Learning
NIIT
Onlc Training Centers
QA
SkillSoft
TTA
LearnQuest
Tedu
Itcast
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
Infrastructure
Development
Data and AI
Security
Others
Infrastructure holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 37.65% in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
Individuals
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government
Military and Others
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global IT Training by Players
4 IT Training by Regions
