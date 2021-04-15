Radar Transceiver IC Market Growing Rapidly | Know the Top Impacting Factors

Radar Transceiver IC Market Outlook – 2026

Radar is a system which consists of transmitter as a medium to transmit signals between two devices by making the use of radio waves. Radar Transceiver consist highly integrated and scalable technologies such as RF CMOS and Bi CMOS which address Ultra- short range, short range, mid-range, and long-range radar. Such transceivers are used in various applications like collision avoidance, autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, radar cocooning with 360-degree perception and adaptive cruise control to enable higher accuracy and safety.

Factors such as increase in use of radars for unmanned vehicles, R&D investments by automotive industry to improve the safety and comfort aspects and emergence of electronic warfare and network centric warfare are the major key drivers for this market across the globe. Development of autonomous vehicle technology and low-cost miniaturized radars provide an excellent opportunity for radar transceiver ic market growth.

The radar transceiver IC market is segmented into technology, application, range, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into RF CMOS and Bi CMOS. Based on application, the market is categorized into collision avoidance, lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking, and others. Based on frequency range, the market is divided into short, medium and large. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the radar transceiver IC industry are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global radar transceiver IC market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the radar transceiver IC market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY RADAR TRANSCEIVER IC MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technolog

RF CMOS

Bi CMOS

By Application

Collision Avoidance

Lane change assist

Autonomous Emergency Braking

others

By Range

Short

Medium

Large

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



