Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Growth Opportunities, Business Review and Regional Analysis 2027

The global Laboratory information system (LIS) market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Laboratory information system (LIS) market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Laboratory information system (LIS) is software based system which is used to manage all type of clinical laboratory operations. Laboratory information system (LIS) manages everything including order entry, result in entry, specimen processing, patient check in, and patient demographics to final report dispatch reducing the human negligence to nearly zero.

Market Drivers

Increase in government support and initiative is the major driving factor which is expected to drive the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements will have the positive impact on global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer is expected to propel the growth of global laboratory information system (LIS) market. In other hand, adoption of laboratory information system (LIS) to improve lab efficiency is expected to fuel the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high maintenance and service cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding laboratory information system (LIS) is expected to hinder the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth.

Global Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors discussed in this repot such as Orchard Software Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information System, Inc, Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc, Compugroup Medical AG, SCC Soft Computer, Epic System Corporation, and Comp Pro Med, Inc.

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Taxonomy

By Device Type

Clinical Laboratory Information System (LIS

Anatomical Laboratory Information System (LIS)

By Components

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Remotely-Hosted

Cloud Based

By End User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Blood Banks

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

