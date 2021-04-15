Sip Trunking Services Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Twilio, Sangoma Technologies, AT&T

Session Initiation Protocol is the way to achieve a voice-over IP (VoIP) call. Itâ€™s an application layer protocol for setting up real-time sessions of audio and/or video between two endpoints. SIP is the technology that creates, modifies, and terminates sessions with one or more parties in an IP network, whether a two-way call or a multi-party conference call. It has emerged as effective cost-saving service and its adoption continues to grow across various sectors.

North America will dominate the SIP trunking services market because of the high adoption rates of advanced technologies and the major presence of key players along with increasing investments in the SIP trunking services market, especially in the United States and Canada.

Latest released the research study on Global Sip Trunking Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sip Trunking Services Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sip Trunking Services. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mitel (Canada),Rogers Communications (Canada),Sangoma Technologies Corp. (Canada),AT&T Inc. (United States),Verizon Communications (United States),CenturyLink (United States),Twilio Inc. (United States),Bandwidth (United States),GTT Communications (United States),Voyant Communications (United States).

Challenges:

Difficulties in Implementing SIP Trunks and Growing Concerns over Quality of Service (QoS)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of SIP Trunking Services in Industry Verticals such as Healthcare and IT & Telecom

Growing Adoption of Unified Communication Solutions in Enterprise Environments

Cost-Effective Solution In Comparison With the Equivalent Analog Trunks

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies

The Global Sip Trunking Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Type (On-premise, Hosted), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, Small & Medium Organisation), End User (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Health Care & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Others)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

