Composite CNG Cylinders Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| | Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group

The report titled Global Composite CNG Cylinders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite CNG Cylinders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite CNG Cylinders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite CNG Cylinders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, Avanco Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Type III

Type IV



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



The Composite CNG Cylinders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite CNG Cylinders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite CNG Cylinders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite CNG Cylinders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite CNG Cylinders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite CNG Cylinders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite CNG Cylinders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite CNG Cylinders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite CNG Cylinders

1.2 Composite CNG Cylinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type III

1.2.3 Type IV

1.3 Composite CNG Cylinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Composite CNG Cylinders Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Composite CNG Cylinders Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Composite CNG Cylinders Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Composite CNG Cylinders Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Composite CNG Cylinders Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Production

3.4.1 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Production

3.5.1 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Composite CNG Cylinders Production

3.6.1 China Composite CNG Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Composite CNG Cylinders Production

3.7.1 Japan Composite CNG Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Composite CNG Cylinders Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders

7.1.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.1.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Everest Kanto Cylinders Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Everest Kanto Cylinders Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Worthington Industries

7.2.1 Worthington Industries Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.2.2 Worthington Industries Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Worthington Industries Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Worthington Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Worthington Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Luxfer Group

7.3.1 Luxfer Group Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.3.2 Luxfer Group Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Luxfer Group Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Luxfer Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Luxfer Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hexagon

7.4.1 Hexagon Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexagon Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hexagon Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hexagon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hexagon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rama Cylinders

7.6.1 Rama Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rama Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rama Cylinders Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rama Cylinders Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rama Cylinders Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Quantum Technologies

7.7.1 Quantum Technologies Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.7.2 Quantum Technologies Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Quantum Technologies Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Quantum Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Faber Industrie

7.8.1 Faber Industrie Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.8.2 Faber Industrie Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Faber Industrie Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Faber Industrie Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Faber Industrie Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Avanco Group

7.9.1 Avanco Group Composite CNG Cylinders Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avanco Group Composite CNG Cylinders Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Avanco Group Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Avanco Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Avanco Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Composite CNG Cylinders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Composite CNG Cylinders Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite CNG Cylinders

8.4 Composite CNG Cylinders Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Composite CNG Cylinders Distributors List

9.3 Composite CNG Cylinders Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Composite CNG Cylinders Industry Trends

10.2 Composite CNG Cylinders Growth Drivers

10.3 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Challenges

10.4 Composite CNG Cylinders Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite CNG Cylinders by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Composite CNG Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Composite CNG Cylinders

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Composite CNG Cylinders by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite CNG Cylinders by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite CNG Cylinders by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Composite CNG Cylinders by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite CNG Cylinders by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite CNG Cylinders by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Composite CNG Cylinders by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Composite CNG Cylinders by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

